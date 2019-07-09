Seizert Capital Partners Lowered Its Stake in Qualcomm Com (QCOM) by $28.17 Million as Shares Rose; Jlb & Associates Lifted Its Position in Eaton Vance (EV) by $1.04 Million

Seizert Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) by 91.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc sold 494,272 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,137 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57M, down from 539,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $76.49. About 3.36 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – Trump Takes Qualcomm Off the Market — Heard on the Street; 12/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: President Trump blocks Broadcom’s takeover of Qualcomm; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sees 3Q Rev $4.8B-$5.6B; 09/03/2018 – TREASURY’S MNUCHIN SAYS PREPARED TO USE CFIUS POWER TO PROTECT NATIONAL SECURITY IN QUALCOMM-BROADCOM REVIEW; 12/03/2018 – CFIUS Investigation Into Broadcom-Qualcomm Bid ‘So Far’ Confirms National-Security Concerns: CFIUS Letter; 18/05/2018 – U.S. bill to reform foreign investment review wins business group’s support; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS HAVE OFFERED AFFECTED EMPLOYEES SEVERANCE PACKAGES TO REDUCE THE IMPACT OF THIS TRANSITION – SPOKESPERSON; 15/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INTEGRATES NEWEST Wl-Fl SECURITY STANDARD ACROSS MOBILE AND NETWORKING INFRASTRUCTURE PORTFOLIOS; 08/05/2018 – Fone Arena: Google, Qualcomm team up to support fast commercial availability of Android P; 14/03/2018 – Trump’s decision to block Broadcom’s attempt to acquire Qualcomm will deter companies from looking for growth beyond national borders, experts say

Jlb & Associates Inc increased its stake in Eaton Vance (EV) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc bought 25,959 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.41% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 198,995 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.02 million, up from 173,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Eaton Vance for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $43.25. About 304,860 shares traded. Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) has declined 32.56% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EV News: 29/05/2018 – INGRID Y. JACOBS JOINS EATON VANCE AS CHIEF DIVERSITY OFFICER; 22/05/2018 – Eaton Vance 2Q EPS 78c; 23/04/2018 – Jessica A. Milano Joins Calvert as Director of ESG Research; 22/05/2018 – Eaton Vance 2Q Adj EPS 77c; 09/04/2018 – Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust’s Page Buys Shs; 27/04/2018 – Eaton Vance’s Eddie Perkin on Exxon Earnings and Outlook (Video); 23/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Lawrence L. Fahey Appointed President of The U.S. Charitable Gift Trust®; 06/04/2018 – EATON VANCE CORP EV.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 19/04/2018 – DJ Eaton Vance Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EV)

Jlb & Associates Inc, which manages about $350.10M and $474.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ametek (NYSE:AME) by 4,403 shares to 103,213 shares, valued at $8.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) by 17,475 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,081 shares, and cut its stake in Lab Corp Of Amer (NYSE:LH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold EV shares while 90 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 80.22 million shares or 2.56% less from 82.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ontario – Canada-based Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). Utah Retirement Sys owns 0.02% invested in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) for 21,138 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). Moreover, Somerset has 0.39% invested in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) for 18,362 shares. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Australia owns 300 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Com invested 0.01% in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) for 1.11 million shares. Westpac Banking accumulated 0% or 7,577 shares. Welch And Forbes Ltd Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). Riverhead Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% or 14,109 shares in its portfolio. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership invested in 0.03% or 14,794 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). Moreover, Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). 191,426 are owned by California Employees Retirement. Andra Ap reported 111,700 shares.

More notable recent Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EV Company News For The Month Of June 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Eaton Vance Announces Strategic Initiative to Strengthen Leadership Positions in Rules-Based, Systematic Investing, Customized Individual Separate Accounts and Wealth Management Solutions – PRNewswire” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MLP Monthly Report: June 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Lance Garrison, CFA, Principal of Atlanta Capital Management, selected to join the SASB Standards Advisory Group – PRNewswire” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Both the EV Market and Nio Stock Have Credibility Problems – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $4.06 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corporation accumulated 50.41M shares. Manchester Limited Liability has 0.19% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 753,506 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset. 368,211 were accumulated by Greylin Mangement Incorporated. Amg Funds Ltd Liability Corp holds 13,390 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Sterling Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.41% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). General American Inc invested 0.76% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). North Amer Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 106,405 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 5,905 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Peak Asset Mngmt Ltd Co reported 11,776 shares. Evercore Wealth Limited Liability reported 0.06% stake. The Virginia-based Burke And Herbert Commercial Bank And Com has invested 0.62% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Tci Wealth Advisors has 0.17% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Dorsey & Whitney Trust Ltd Liability Corporation holds 40,734 shares. Aviance Ltd Liability Company reported 132,346 shares stake.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 31.87% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.91 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $753.73 million for 30.84 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.