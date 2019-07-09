Seizert Capital Partners Lowered Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Position by $1.21 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Paychex (PAYX) Stock Rose, Franklin Street Advisors Lowered Position by $755,120

Franklin Street Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 8.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc sold 9,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 102,052 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19M, down from 111,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $84.85. About 1.39M shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 33.87% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q ADJ EPS 63C, EST. 63C; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Adj EPS 63c; 27/04/2018 – Paychex Increases Quarterly Dividend By 12%; 16/04/2018 – Study: Nearly Half of Small Business Owners Feel Repealing Net Neutrality Will Have a Negative Impact; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO GROW APPROXIMATELY 7%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paychex Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYX); 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.53, REV VIEW $3.36 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O : RBC RAISES TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX SEES FY SERVICE REV. ABOUT +2%; 16/04/2018 – Paychex Adds New Features to Financial Advisor Console to Enhance User Experience

Seizert Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc sold 22,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 879,363 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.48 million, down from 902,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $56.19. About 12.82M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 13/05/2018 – Sonic Foundry Announces Migration Program for Cisco TCS and Former Polycom RealPresence Media Suite Customers; 01/05/2018 – CSCO:ACCOMPANY CEO CHANG TO LEAD CISCO’S COLLABORATION BUSINESS; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 62.3% and 61.0%, Respectively; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Cash, Equivalents, Investments $54.4B; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – GERRI ELLIOTT HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF SALES AND MARKETING OFFICER; 17/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Says Overall Strategy Is Working (Video); 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP RESULTS ABOUT $300M; 16/05/2018 – Cisco CFO Kramer: Back to Growth in Campus Networking — Barron’s Blog

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45B and $2.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 10,008 shares to 471,541 shares, valued at $47.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 6,673 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,072 shares, and has risen its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A Com (NASDAQ:ZION).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.73 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Franklin Street Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $717.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Healthcare Corp (NYSE:UNH) by 1,391 shares to 2,508 shares, valued at $620,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab (Charles) Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 7,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,245 shares, and has risen its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $6.43 million activity. MUCCI MARTIN also sold $3.62 million worth of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) shares. DOODY JOSEPH had sold 11,489 shares worth $860,986.