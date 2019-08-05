Seizert Capital Partners Lowered By $12.50 Million Its Assured Guaranty LTD Com (AGO) Holding; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY)

Seizert Capital Partners Llc decreased Assured Guaranty Ltd Com (AGO) stake by 19.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Seizert Capital Partners Llc sold 284,040 shares as Assured Guaranty Ltd Com (AGO)’s stock declined 8.14%. The Seizert Capital Partners Llc holds 1.16 million shares with $51.60 million value, down from 1.45 million last quarter. Assured Guaranty Ltd Com now has $4.24 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.91% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $41.74. About 206,809 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS DISAGREES WITH GREENLIGHT CAPITAL VIEWS; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN CALLS ASSURED GUARANTY “A MELTING ICE CUBE THAT IS PAYING OUT THE DROPS WHILE IT STILL CAN”; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ REV $293M, EST. $234.0M (2 EST.); 26/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty: Puerto Rico’s Newest Plan Projects $6 Billion Available for Creditors in First 6 Years; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Assured Guaranty; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ASSURED GUARANTY’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 23/05/2018 – Unlawful Commonwealth Revised Fiscal Plan Demonstrates Decision to Litigate Rather Than Negotiate; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Files Responding Adversary Complaint, Reaffirms Invitation to Good Faith Negotiations; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33, EST. 65C (2 EST.)

Among 4 analysts covering Polymetal International PLC (LON:POLY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Polymetal International PLC had 14 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, February 12 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 12 by UBS. JP Morgan maintained Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) on Wednesday, April 10 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Berenberg on Tuesday, July 30. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Friday, July 5 with “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 26 by UBS. On Thursday, July 25 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. The stock of Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, March 25 with “Outperform”. See Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) latest ratings:

30/07/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 970.00 New Target: GBX 1070.00 Maintain

25/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1080.00 Maintain

25/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 1010.00 New Target: GBX 980.00 Maintain

17/07/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold New Target: GBX 970.00 Initiates Starts

05/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 850.00 New Target: GBX 1010.00 Maintain

26/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1000.00 New Target: GBX 1080.00 Unchanged

25/06/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 915.00 New Target: GBX 1060.00 Upgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1000.00 Maintain

10/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 880.00 New Target: GBX 850.00 Maintain

25/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 940.00 New Target: GBX 1000.00 Maintain

Seizert Capital Partners Llc increased Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) stake by 9,098 shares to 189,820 valued at $15.34 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Bankunited Inc Com (NYSE:BKU) stake by 36,822 shares and now owns 907,944 shares. Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) was raised too.

More notable recent Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought NCR (NYSE:NCR) Shares A Year Ago You’d Have Made 18% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Stock Three Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 28% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) were released by: Wsj.com and their article: “NYSE Aims to Speed Up Trading With Core Tech Upgrade – The Wall Street Journal” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Those Who Purchased Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 94% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Lc reported 1.13 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Parkside Savings Bank & has invested 0.03% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). First Trust LP owns 291,023 shares. Texas-based Dimensional Fund LP has invested 0.07% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Tower Cap Limited Liability (Trc) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 7,323 shares or 0% of its portfolio. National Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 32,954 shares. Blackrock reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Utah Retirement has invested 0.02% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Pnc Services Group Incorporated Incorporated reported 0% stake. Dupont holds 30,304 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.02% stake. Parametrica Mgmt has 0.63% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Quinn Opportunity Prtn Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 224,005 shares.

The stock increased 1.54% or GBX 15.2 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1000. About 1.18 million shares traded. Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Astral Poly Technik (NSE:ASTRAL) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019.