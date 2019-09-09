Seizert Capital Partners Lifted Goldman Sachs Group Com (GS) Holding by $2.52 Million as Stock Rose; Winslow Asset Management Stake in Nordson Com (NDSN) Cut by $381,480 as Stock Value Declined

Seizert Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc Com (GS) by 8.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc bought 13,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 173,255 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.26 million, up from 160,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.41B market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $5.92 during the last trading session, reaching $213.13. About 1.90M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 22/03/2018 – GOLDMAN’S BLANKFEIN SPEAKS AT BC CHIEF EXEC. CLUB: LIVE; 13/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Goldman moves Spanish dealmaker to Madrid ahead of Brexit; 19/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Goldman puts some London staff on notice for German move by June – sources LONDON/FRANKFURT (Reu; 03/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 21/03/2018 – For the First Time, Goldman’s Not Among the Top Commodity Banks; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Alum Launches EPIQ Capital Group; 14/03/2018 – Goldman sees U.S. dollar weakness persisting in 2018; 21/05/2018 – IHS MARKIT TO BUY IPREO FROM BLACKSTONE, GOLDMAN MERCHANT; 08/05/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC LDOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION LIST; 15/03/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA PICKS CITI, GOLDMAN SACHS, HSBC, MORGAN STANLEY FOR NEW BOND ISSUE

Winslow Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Nordson Corp Com (NDSN) by 2.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc sold 2,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.82% . The institutional investor held 98,473 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.05M, down from 101,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nordson Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.98B market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $141.39. About 126,623 shares traded. Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) has risen 7.53% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical NDSN News: 06/03/2018 – Nordson MARCH Receives NPI Award for Its RollVlA Self-contained Vacuum Plasma System; 21/05/2018 – NORDSON 2Q ADJ EPS $1.56, EST. $1.43; 15/05/2018 – Nordson Corporation Declares Third Quarter Dividend for Fiscal Year 2018; 01/05/2018 – Nordson Corporation Announces Earnings Release and Webcast for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018; 21/05/2018 – NORDSON CORP – EXPECT TO GENERATE TOTAL COMPANY ORGANIC SALES GROWTH IN LOW SINGLE-DIGITS ON A FULL YEAR BASIS FOR FISCAL 2018; 21/05/2018 – Nordson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – NORDSON – ENTERED AMENDMENT TO CO’S $705 MLN TERM LOAN AGREEMENT TO EXTEND MATURITY DUE DATE OF $200 MLN TRANCHE TO SEPT. 30, 2021 – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – Nordson 2Q Net $91.2M; 23/05/2018 – Nordson EFD Introduces New GV Series Gantry Fluid Dispensing Robot with Vision; 21/05/2018 – Nordson 2Q Adj EPS $1.56

Analysts await Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) to report earnings on December, 11. They expect $1.82 EPS, up 26.39% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.44 per share. NDSN’s profit will be $102.76 million for 19.42 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual EPS reported by Nordson Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.35% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold NDSN shares while 90 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 39.00 million shares or 6.19% less from 41.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Llp holds 0.01% or 391,992 shares. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank has invested 0% in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Vanguard Group accumulated 5.12M shares. Reilly Fincl Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Burns J W & Com Inc New York owns 2,000 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Bamco Ny invested in 150,000 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 13,558 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability Com invested in 23,282 shares. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards & Com has 0% invested in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) for 157,009 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Gsa Capital Prns Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1,563 shares. Dubuque National Bank & Trust & Communication holds 250 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt stated it has 235,093 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Champlain Invest Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.33M shares.

More notable recent Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Nordson Corporation Board of Directors Increases Dividend 9 Percent Marking 56 Consecutive Years of Annual Dividend Increases – Business Wire” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nordson (NDSN) Rewards Shareholders With 9% Dividend Hike – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why You Should Hold on to Nordson’s (NDSN) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on March 29, 2019. More interesting news about Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nordson Corporation (NDSN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 25, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on February 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “21 Stocks Moving in Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.08% or 107,744 shares. Capstone Inv Advsr Limited Company owns 15,369 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Athena Capital Advsr Limited Co invested in 0.32% or 5,045 shares. First Natl Trust holds 1,144 shares. Spears Abacus Advisors Ltd Liability reported 2,040 shares. Baskin Financial has 1.58% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Pictet National Bank & Trust & accumulated 16,305 shares. South State reported 0.86% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Dupont Capital Mngmt holds 0.2% or 45,519 shares in its portfolio. British Columbia Invest Mgmt reported 0.1% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Buckingham Cap Mgmt invested in 0.55% or 30,161 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Grp Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1,135 shares. Echo Street Cap Ltd holds 0.84% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 223,541 shares. Sit Investment Associate invested in 0.19% or 30,840 shares. Schwerin Boyle Cap Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 17,950 shares.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Will Happen If Buybacks Are Banned? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These Fundamentals Make The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Jones Today: Not the Way to Start September – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – U.S. Futures Jump After China Confirms Trade Discussions – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.