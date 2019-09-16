Seizert Capital Partners Lifted By $1.22 Million Its Criteo S A Spons Ads (CRTO) Stake; Liberty Media – Series C Liberty Formu (FWONK) SI Decreased By 3.47%

Seizert Capital Partners Llc increased Criteo S A Spons Ads (CRTO) stake by 97.94% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Seizert Capital Partners Llc acquired 71,998 shares as Criteo S A Spons Ads (CRTO)’s stock declined 0.21%. The Seizert Capital Partners Llc holds 145,510 shares with $2.50 million value, up from 73,512 last quarter. Criteo S A Spons Ads now has $1.27B valuation. It closed at $19.5 lastly. It is down 43.46% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q Rev $564.2M; 28/03/2018 – “FACEBOOK TO STOP PROVIDING INFORMATION FROM ITS PLATFORM TO DATA BROKERS, SOURCES SAY” $FB cc: Criteo $CRTO; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO CHALLENGE GOOGLE, CRITEO WITH WEB ADS TOOL; 25/04/2018 – Criteo: Current CEO Eric Eichmann to Become Advisor to the CEO; 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio; 02/05/2018 – Criteo Sees 2Q Rev ex-TAC $226M-$230; 03/05/2018 – Criteo at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Berenberg Today; 26/04/2018 – RT @GothamResearch: Criteo CEO is out:; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon tests new ad that competes with Google, Criteo – Bloomberg; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Founder and Chairman JB Rudelle Returns to CEO Role

Liberty Media Corporation – Series C Liberty Formu (NASDAQ:FWONK) had a decrease of 3.47% in short interest. FWONK’s SI was 8.34 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 3.47% from 8.64 million shares previously. With 708,000 avg volume, 12 days are for Liberty Media Corporation – Series C Liberty Formu (NASDAQ:FWONK)’s short sellers to cover FWONK’s short positions. The SI to Liberty Media Corporation – Series C Liberty Formu’s float is 4.24%. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $41.73. About 68,940 shares traded. Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) has risen 13.19% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.19% the S&P500. Some Historical FWONK News: 09/05/2018 – Liberty Media Sirius XM 1Q Net $289M; 26/05/2018 – Liberty Media thinks digital to attract younger Formula One fans; 04/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within The Hanover Insurance Group, Liberty Media, 8point3 Energy; 06/03/2018 – Liberty Media Corporation Closes Private Offering of $400 Million of 2.125% Exchangeable Senior Debentures due 2048; 21/04/2018 – DJ Liberty Media Corporation Series A , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FWONA); 25/04/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 12.02% STAKE IN LIBERTY MEDIA CORPORATION; 22/03/2018 – LIBERTY MEDIA CORP LSXMA.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $54; 16/03/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 10.96% STAKE IN LIBERTY MEDIA CORPORATION; 09/05/2018 – Liberty Media Sirius XM 1Q Rev $1.38B; 05/03/2018 LIBERTY MEDIA’S GREG MAFFEI ENDS REMARKS AT CONFERENCE

More notable recent Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Formula One Group (FWONK)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Formula One Group (FWONK) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Liberty SiriusXM Group a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Q1 2019 Update Of Liberty Sirius Discount To Underlying Assets – Seeking Alpha” published on June 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Liberty Media Corporation Announces Quarterly Interest Payment and Excess Regular Cash Dividend Amount on 2.25% Exchangeable Senior Debentures Due 2046 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the media and entertainment businesses in North America. The company has market cap of $9.58 billion. Formula One Group was formerly known as The Liberty Media Group. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Among 2 analysts covering Liberty Media Corporation – Series C Liberty Formula One Common Stock (NASDAQ:FWONK), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Liberty Media Corporation – Series C Liberty Formula One Common Stock has $5000 highest and $4600 lowest target. $48’s average target is 15.03% above currents $41.73 stock price. Liberty Media Corporation – Series C Liberty Formula One Common Stock had 2 analyst reports since May 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Thursday, August 15 to “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital given on Thursday, May 16.

More notable recent Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Criteo S.A.’s (NASDAQ:CRTO) ROE Of 9.2% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Criteo announces MoPub conversion rate – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CRTO or QUOT: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Criteo SA: Investors Have Misunderstood Regulations On Ad-Retargeting – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Criteo (CRTO) to Post Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold CRTO shares while 36 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 46.93 million shares or 5.44% less from 49.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atria Invs Lc has 0.13% invested in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Seizert Capital Partners Limited Com stated it has 145,510 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Archford Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation reported 40 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 8,612 shares. Citadel Advsrs, a Illinois-based fund reported 824,156 shares. Glenmede Na stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Roosevelt Investment Gru holds 0.06% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) or 27,641 shares. 52,573 are held by Jefferies Group Incorporated Ltd Co. Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Liability owns 11,689 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 26,368 shares. Dnb Asset As reported 0% stake. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corporation holds 139,394 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Clean Yield Gp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). 109,050 were reported by Geode Management. Invesco Ltd, Georgia-based fund reported 2.34M shares.