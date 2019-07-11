Seizert Capital Partners Increased Its Pacwest Bancorp Del Com (PACW) Stake by $4.07 Million; Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Has Decreased Its T (TMUS) Stake as Shares Rose

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in T (TMUS) by 18.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc sold 6,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,908 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, down from 35,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in T for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.01B market cap company. The stock increased 4.63% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $78.63. About 14.44 million shares traded or 286.41% up from the average. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 28/03/2018 – Calling All Young Visionaries: T-Mobile Issues Challenge — Change the World for Good; 27/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: T-Mobile-Sprint deal would value Sprint at about $24B; Deutsche Telekom will receive 42% stake and 69% votin; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billion merger; 29/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile agreed to merge, in a deal that values Sprint at $26 billion; 10/04/2018 – Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 30/04/2018 – The insane bidding emphasized that Sprint and T-Mobile would have a difficult time competing with AT&T and Verizon on future spectrum auctions; 30/04/2018 – ‘A competitor will be removed’ from the market if @sprint and @TMobile merge, says analyst; 30/04/2018 – Crown Castle: Average of 5 Years and 7 Years Current Term Remaining on All Lease Agreements With T-Mobile and Sprint Respectively; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile really wanted to acquire Straight Path for 5G spectrum, according to people familiar. But, once a bidding war broke out with Verizon and AT&T, it decided it wasn’t going to win; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s: Proposed Merger Of Sprint And T-Mobile Would Be Positive For Sprint’s Spectrum Abs, Negative For Wireless Tower Abs

Seizert Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del Com (PACW) by 11.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc bought 110,047 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.06 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.90M, up from 950,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pacwest Bancorp Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $37.21. About 897,246 shares traded or 12.33% up from the average. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has declined 28.56% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.99% the S&P500. Some Historical PACW News: 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP PACW.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60/SHR; 17/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $256.5 Million; 17/04/2018 – PACWEST 1Q EPS 93C; 16/05/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP HOLDERS VOTE AGAINST BOARD MEMBER ACKER; 17/04/2018 PacWest Bancorp 1Q EPS 93c; 17/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp 1Q Net $118.3M; 17/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP 1Q TE NIM 5.11%; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP – DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60 PER COMMON SHARE, AN INCREASE FROM $0.50 PER COMMON SHARE DECLARED LAST QUARTER

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14 billion and $7.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Gp (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 129,260 shares to 696,725 shares, valued at $26.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wright Medical Group by 9,722 shares in the quarter, for a total of 262,409 shares, and has risen its stake in Acacia Communications Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa accumulated 145,208 shares. British Columbia reported 0.03% stake. Citigroup Inc has 0.02% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 269,606 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company holds 0.22% or 467,360 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 607,067 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd Liability Com reported 36,614 shares. Washington Tru Savings Bank has 0% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 136 shares. Bbva Compass Retail Bank invested in 13,215 shares. Primecap Co Ca, California-based fund reported 743,800 shares. Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership holds 0.06% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) or 9,248 shares. Invesco has 0.18% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Moreover, Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Com has 1.37% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Central National Bank & Trust & Tru Co owns 0.53% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 34,124 shares. Company National Bank & Trust reported 6,248 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 111,254 shares.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $835.11 million for 20.06 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.24% negative EPS growth.

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45 billion and $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Homestreet Inc Com (NASDAQ:HMST) by 48,698 shares to 96,493 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc Com (NYSE:DGX) by 74,287 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 208,663 shares, and cut its stake in Amdocs Ltd Shs (NASDAQ:DOX).