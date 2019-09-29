Seizert Capital Partners Increased Helen Of Troy LTD Com (HELE) Position by $957,320 as Stock Price Rose; Utah Medical Products (UTMD) Position Raised by Everett Harris & Company

Everett Harris & Company increased its stake in Utah Medical Products Inc (UTMD) by 229.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everett Harris & Company bought 6,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.06% . The institutional investor held 9,135 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $874,000, up from 2,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everett Harris & Company who had been investing in Utah Medical Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $366.19 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $96. About 16,700 shares traded or 11.68% up from the average. Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) has declined 4.07% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UTMD News: 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 3% Position in Utah Medical; 08/05/2018 – Utah Medical Products Declares Dividend of 27c; 08/05/2018 – Utah Medical Products, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 03/04/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Atrion, Curis, Independence Contract Drilling, Utah Medical Products, FutureFuel; 26/04/2018 – Utah Medical Products, Inc. Reports Financial Performance for First Quarter 2018; 26/04/2018 – Utah Medical Products 1Q EPS $1.09; 19/04/2018 – DJ Utah Medical Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTMD)

Seizert Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Helen Of Troy Corp Ltd Com (HELE) by 50.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc bought 7,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.15% . The institutional investor held 21,993 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.87 million, up from 14,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Helen Of Troy Corp Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $155.13. About 146,077 shares traded. Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) has risen 31.45% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HELE News: 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $7.30 TO $7.55 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 05/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Limited Announces Earnings Release Date, Conference Call, and Webcast for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy 4Q EPS $2.22; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Expects Adoption of Revenue Recognition Stanadard to Reduce FY19 Sales By $13M; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy 4Q Rev $390.8M; 20/03/2018 – Appeals Court Upholds Exergen Temporal Artery Thermometer Patent Infringement by Helen of Troy’s Braun and Vicks Forehead The; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR $6.30 TO $6.50 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 20/03/2018 – Appeals Court Upholds Exergen Temporal Artery Thermometer Patent Infringement by Helen of Troy’s Braun and Vicks Forehead Thermometers

More important recent Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Utah Medical Products, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:UTMD) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Low-Beta Utah Medical Products Is Watch-List Worthy – Seeking Alpha”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much is Utah Medical Products, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:UTMD) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (STRL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 4 investors sold UTMD shares while 28 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 2.64 million shares or 0.44% less from 2.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. American Group holds 0% or 2,213 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Management accumulated 8,712 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs has 0% invested in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD). Aperio Group invested in 790 shares. Northern Tru Corp reported 0% stake. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp reported 172,619 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested 0% in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD). Legal & General Grp Pcl owns 569 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) for 22,502 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) or 248,514 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 4,403 shares. 3,865 are owned by Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag. Rice Hall James & Associate Ltd Liability Corp reported 78,053 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% of its portfolio in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD). Natixis Advsr Lp owns 15,879 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Everett Harris & Company, which manages about $6.37B and $4.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 7,299 shares to 54,415 shares, valued at $2.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oneok Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 6,702 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168,488 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 25 investors sold HELE shares while 100 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 22.86 million shares or 6.02% less from 24.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Numerixs Techs Inc stated it has 0.01% in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). State Street Corporation owns 909,746 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 2,798 shares. Hgk Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Voya Inv Ltd Com stated it has 158,853 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Gsa Ltd Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 4,140 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement holds 0.01% or 31,467 shares. Riverhead Capital Limited Liability Com has 2,737 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sei Invs Communication holds 0.02% or 45,497 shares. First Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0% or 3,884 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag invested 0.01% in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 1,539 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 12,013 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 3,626 shares. Mesirow Invest Management owns 47,726 shares or 0.97% of their US portfolio.

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45 billion and $2.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in F5 Networks Inc Com (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 21,398 shares to 186,181 shares, valued at $27.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 21,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,014 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Series C Li.