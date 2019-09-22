Seizert Capital Partners Increased By $1.24 Million Its Landstar Sys Com (LSTR) Stake; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering Baozun Inc. (BZUN)

Among 2 analysts covering Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Baozun has $59.2000 highest and $4900 lowest target. $54.10’s average target is 15.50% above currents $46.84 stock price. Baozun had 4 analyst reports since May 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) on Monday, August 26 with “Buy” rating. See Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) latest ratings:

Seizert Capital Partners Llc increased Landstar Sys Inc Com (LSTR) stake by 78.54% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Seizert Capital Partners Llc acquired 11,587 shares as Landstar Sys Inc Com (LSTR)’s stock rose 5.10%. The Seizert Capital Partners Llc holds 26,340 shares with $2.84M value, up from 14,753 last quarter. Landstar Sys Inc Com now has $4.50 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $113.43. About 587,360 shares traded or 83.32% up from the average. Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has risen 2.18% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.18% the S&P500. Some Historical LSTR News: 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q Net $57.5M; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Had Seen 1Q EPS $1.22 to $1.27; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Raises 1Q View To EPS $1.35-EPS $1.40; 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR BOOSTS 1Q REV., EPS GUIDANCE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Landstar System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LSTR); 03/04/2018 – Landstar Cites 11% Incraese in Number of Loads Hauled Via Truck in First Eight Weeks of FY18; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Raises 1Q View To Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 1Q EPS $1.35 TO $1.40 INCL. 3C TAX BENEFIT; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q EPS $1.37; 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR 1Q REV. $1.05B, EST. $1.03B

Baozun Inc. provides e-commerce solutions for brand partners in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $2.92 billion. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, visual merchandizing and marketing campaigns, store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment. It has a 79.39 P/E ratio. The firm also operates Maikefeng mobile application that offers various branded products.

The stock decreased 2.15% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $46.84. About 741,378 shares traded. Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) has declined 14.04% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BZUN News: 17/05/2018 – BAOZUN INC BZUN.O – QTRLY DILUTED NON-GAAP NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS OF BAOZUN PER ADS WERE RMB0.54 (US$0.09); 17/05/2018 – Baozun Sees 2Q Rev CNY1.060B-CNY1.100B; 17/05/2018 – BAOZUN INC BZUN.O – THE COMPANY EXPECTS SERVICES REVENUE TO INCREASE BY OVER 50% ON A YEAR-OVER-YEAR BASIS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2018; 17/05/2018 – BAOZUN INC BZUN.O – QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS OF BAOZUN INC. PER ADS WERE RMB0.25 (US$0.04); 17/05/2018 – Baozun 1Q Adj EPS $0.09; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Hong Kong Adds Baidu, Exits Alibaba, Cuts Baozun: 13F; 06/03/2018 – BAOZUN INC BZUN.O – EXPECT GMV TO GROW TO OVER RMB30 BLN AND TOTAL NET REVENUES TO INCREASE TO OVER RMB5.1 BLN DURING FISCAL YEAR 2018; 06/03/2018 – Baozun 4Q Net CNY146.6M; 11/04/2018 – Baozun Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 17/05/2018 – Baozun 1Q EPS $0.04

