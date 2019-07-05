Seizert Capital Partners Holding in Verizon Communications Com (VZ) Trimmed by $470,525; As Visteon Com (VC) Share Value Declined, Bronson Point Management Boosted Stake by $670,000

Seizert Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc Com (VZ) by 1.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc sold 7,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 547,265 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.36 million, down from 555,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $58.37. About 2.07M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500.

Bronson Point Management Llc increased its stake in Visteon Corp Com (VC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.40% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Visteon Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $55.44. About 116,214 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 57.25% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.68% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 19/03/2018 – Visteon to Conduct 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6 in Van Buren Township, Michigan; 09/03/2018 – VISTEON IN $150M ACCELERATED SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ BARCLAYS; 26/04/2018 – Visteon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Visteon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VC); 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – ONGOING BACKLOG WAS $20.1 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, UP FROM $19.4 BLN AT END OF 2017; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q EPS $2.11; 10/04/2018 – Visteon’s SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller Wins Automotive News PACE Award; 26/04/2018 – Visteon First-Quarter Profit Rises on Higher Sales; 14/05/2018 – Ajo, LP Exits Position in Visteon

Bronson Point Management Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $146.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) by 87,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $302,860 activity. Shares for $195,020 were bought by MANZO ROBERT.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold VC shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 31.12 million shares or 3.19% less from 32.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Cap holds 11,866 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 7,430 shares. 2,349 were accumulated by Amica Retiree Med Tru. Eaton Vance Management reported 123,000 shares. Springowl Assoc Lc owns 1.18% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 13,071 shares. 3,084 are owned by Ww Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Ameriprise Incorporated reported 230,050 shares. Wells Fargo & Communications Mn stated it has 0% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Bluemountain Cap Management Limited Liability Corp reported 16,569 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Federated Pa holds 0% or 10,346 shares. Essex Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 4,143 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0.02% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). First Tru Advisors LP has invested 0.01% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 7,492 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Legal And General Grp Plc accumulated 53,834 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowgrass Ptnrs (Us) LP has invested 0.61% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa has 34,954 shares for 2.39% of their portfolio. Welch Grp Ltd Liability Com stated it has 3.13% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.97% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 4.48M shares. Arizona-based Papp L Roy And has invested 0.07% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Magellan Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 432 shares. Nomura Asset Management Limited holds 0.71% or 1.23 million shares. Moreover, Punch Assoc Invest has 0.55% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 108,557 shares. Schaper Benz & Wise Invest Counsel Wi has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Advantage reported 4,006 shares stake. Consulate invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Wms Partners Ltd Liability reported 14,907 shares. Td Asset Management has 0.31% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 3.48M shares. Nippon Life Insurance reported 1.06M shares. Two Sigma Securities Lc stated it has 0.01% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.96B for 12.16 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45B and $2.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A Com (NASDAQ:ZION) by 34,393 shares to 490,125 shares, valued at $22.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc Com (NYSE:GS) by 13,215 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,255 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc Com (NYSE:WMT).