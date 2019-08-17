Seizert Capital Partners Holding in Corelogic Com (CLGX) Cut by $950,604; As Intel (INTC) Valuation Declined, Shareholder One Capital Management Lowered by $351,337 Its Stake

One Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 9.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. One Capital Management Llc sold 6,629 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 65,784 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53 million, down from 72,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. One Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $46.5. About 23.33M shares traded or 3.43% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 03/04/2018 – Acer Announces Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop with the Latest Intel Core i+ Processors; 24/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT UPHOLDS PATENT OFFICE REVIEW PROCESS THAT IS VALUED BY SILICON VALLEY TO WARD OFF INFRINGEMENT CLAIMS; 11/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 26/04/2018 – Tesla’s Autopilot Hit With More Turmoil as Leader Departs for Intel; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Cognitive Systems EVP to Speak on the Intel Panel at CONNECTIONS™; 26/04/2018 – Intel executives say they ‘bit off a little too much’ amid 10-nanometer chip delays; 19/04/2018 – Intel and Portworx Deliver Breakthrough Performance to Answer Enterprises’ Demand for Stateful Containerized Applications in Pr; 09/05/2018 – Three companies win $550.8 mln deal to supply McAfee software to Pentagon; 07/03/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Intel Corporation (INTC) & Lead; 05/03/2018 – McAfee Recognized on CRN’s 2018 Security 100 List

Seizert Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Corelogic Inc Com (CLGX) by 42.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc sold 25,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.12% . The institutional investor held 35,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, down from 61,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Corelogic Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $46.48. About 262,979 shares traded. CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) has declined 5.28% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CLGX News: 17/05/2018 – CoreLogic at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 16/03/2018 – CoreLogic Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – FTC: CoreLogic Didn’t Provide All of the Required Data and Info by the Deadlines in the Order; 15/03/2018 – FTC: CoreLogic to Provide Bulk Data to RealtyTrac Until at Least 2022; 25/04/2018 – CoreLogic 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 15/03/2018 – FTC: ORDER REQUIRES CLGX TO PROVIDE BULK DATA FOR ADDED 3 YRS; 22/03/2018 – FTC: CoreLogic Inc.; Analysis to Aid Public Comment; Proposed Consent Agreement – March 22, 2018; 12/04/2018 – CoreLogic Acquires A La Mode Technologies, LLC; 12/04/2018 – CORELOGIC – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE MODESTLY ACCRETIVE TO CO’S 2018 REV & ADJUSTED EBITDA, EXCLUDING CERTAIN ITEMS; 13/03/2018 – CoreLogic Reports Early-Stage Delinquencies Increased Slightly in December But Serious Delinquency and Foreclosure Inventory Rates Declined Year Over Year

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 EPS, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23B for 9.85 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

One Capital Management Llc, which manages about $676.36 million and $562.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SUB) by 18,725 shares to 294,340 shares, valued at $31.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr by 13,637 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,822 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (EMCG).

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intel Corporation (INTC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s Why the Contrarian Case for Intel Stock Makes Sense – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Coca-Cola, Intel, Mattel, Starbucks And More – Benzinga” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – SPY, JPM, BAC, INTC – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: LogMeIn, Intel and Xilinx – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Fin accumulated 600,824 shares. Bragg Financial accumulated 216,206 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings owns 15,000 shares for 1.07% of their portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv stated it has 6.78M shares or 1.34% of all its holdings. First In has 0.73% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Grassi holds 0.86% or 108,150 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Assoc Ltd owns 508,936 shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Wespac Lc holds 1.68% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 45,113 shares. United Asset Strategies Incorporated stated it has 0.84% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Cypress Capital Mngmt Llc (Wy) reported 0.01% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Bingham Osborn And Scarborough holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 13,887 shares. Botty has 0.15% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Virtu Ltd Liability Company reported 53,248 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Moreover, Mirador Capital Ptnrs Limited Partnership has 2.44% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 83,917 shares. Wealth Architects Ltd Llc, California-based fund reported 31,566 shares.

More notable recent CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Rental Applicant Credit Quality Improves Nationwide for Fifth Consecutive Year According to CoreLogic Report – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “CoreLogic Acquires HomeVisit – Business Wire” published on December 17, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CoreLogic Inc (CLGX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CoreLogic Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Corelogic Inc. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45B and $2.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Enhanced Gbl Div Tr (BOE) by 99,296 shares to 117,797 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacwest Bancorp Del Com (NASDAQ:PACW) by 110,047 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06 million shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold CLGX shares while 72 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 70.91 million shares or 2.09% less from 72.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Capital Investors Limited reported 0% stake. Federated Pa accumulated 0.02% or 249,168 shares. Atlanta Capital Mngmt Company L L C reported 1.61M shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Century Cos Inc holds 19,532 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) or 13,944 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.05% in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX). Utah Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 15,142 shares in its portfolio. Natl Bank Of America De owns 431,369 shares. Fort LP invested 0.36% of its portfolio in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX). Principal Group owns 357,503 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) for 104,261 shares. Piedmont Inv Inc has 0.01% invested in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX). Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Co (Trc) holds 4,029 shares. Kbc Nv owns 727 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 18,762 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Analysts await CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 15.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.6 per share. CLGX’s profit will be $55.30M for 16.84 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by CoreLogic, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.00% negative EPS growth.