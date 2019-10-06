Seizert Capital Partners Has Upped Progress Software Com (PRGS) Position by $1.27 Million; Stock Price Declined; As Vale S A (VALE) Stock Rose, Silchester International Investors Llp Decreased Stake

Silchester International Investors Llp decreased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 38.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp sold 3.01M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The institutional investor held 4.72 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.46 million, down from 7.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.53% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $11.45. About 21.56 million shares traded or 13.37% up from the average. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 25/04/2018 – Vale’s 1Q Ebitda Falls 8% on Year to $3.97 Billion; 14/03/2018 – Vale announces the redemption of its 4.625% guaranteed notes due 2020 and a cash tender offer for its 5.875% guaranteed notes due 2021 and 4.375% guaranteed notes due 2022; 23/05/2018 – Cobalt Streaming May Presage Bigger Deals as Vale Weighs Options; 13/04/2018 – VALE SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE COMPENSATION PROPOSAL FOR 2018; 15/05/2018 – Closing of Yara acquisition of Vale Cubatão Fertilizantes complex in Brazil; 16/04/2018 – Vale Iron Output Falls as CEO Chases Value Over Volume (Correct); 03/04/2018 – CORRECT: VALE TO REPORT 1Q EARNINGS ON APRIL 25 AFT MKT; 20/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S VALE SAYS BRAZILIAN COURT POSTPONED TO JUNE 25 DEADLINE FOR CONCLUSION OF COMPENSATION PLAN FOR VICTIMS OF SAMARCO DISASTER; 29/03/2018 – VALE TO LINK DIVIDEND TO EBITDA, CAPEX; PAYMENTS TWICE A YEAR; 26/04/2018 – VALE EXEC SAYS COMPANY WILL NOT FLOOD THE MARKET WITH ORE FROM CARAJAS

Seizert Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Progress Software Corp Com (PRGS) by 83.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc bought 29,624 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.82% . The institutional investor held 64,929 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.83 million, up from 35,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Progress Software Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $37.95. About 259,535 shares traded. Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) has risen 17.89% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGS News: 28/03/2018 – Progress Software Sees FY18 EPS $1.24-EPS $1.32; 19/04/2018 – DJ Progress Software Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRGS); 07/03/2018 – Praesidium Investment Management Has Reduced Progress Software Stake to Less Than 1%; 28/03/2018 – Progress Software Sees FY18 Rev $398M-$404M; 22/05/2018 – Progress Reveals Three Latest Progress Labs Innovation Projects; 28/03/2018 – Progress Software Sees 2Q EPS 24c-EPS 26c; 28/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 51C TO 53C, EST. 52C; 08/05/2018 – Progress Enables Developers to Quickly Add Chatbots to Apps Using the lndustry’s Leading Ul Tools — Telerik and Kendo Ul; 13/03/2018 – Progress Launches AI-Driven Chatbot, Progress NativeChat; 18/04/2018 – Progress Announces Winners of the Progress Sitefinity 2017 Website of the Year Awards

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45B and $2.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp Com (NASDAQ:WDC) by 195,386 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $57.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northrop Grumman Corp Com (NYSE:NOC) by 10,764 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,485 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.86, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 23 investors sold PRGS shares while 82 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 38.55 million shares or 0.78% less from 38.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,649 shares stake. Principal Financial Gp Incorporated has 385,750 shares. Gemmer Asset Llc has invested 0% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Citigroup holds 0% or 56,470 shares. Parkside Natl Bank Tru reported 86 shares. Dupont Capital stated it has 0.03% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Eulav Asset Mngmt invested in 53,000 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 7,000 are held by Macquarie Group. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 0.01% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Lsv Asset Management has invested 0% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.02% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 42,163 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Smith Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 26,895 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Limited Liability Corp reported 219,341 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Progress Software Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Progress Software Announces Details for Fiscal Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on September 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Share Price Is Up 83% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mixed; Micron Shares Fall After Q4 Results – Benzinga” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Be Sure To Check Out Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

More notable recent Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 10, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Vale Stock Remains Risky – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Mining.com published: “Brazil to lay criminal charges against Vale, auditor in dam burst – MINING.com” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Vale Officially Facing Criminal Charges From Brazilian Authorities – The Motley Fool” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Rio Tinto: Get Paid The Iron Price – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Analysts await Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 53.85% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.39 per share. VALE’s profit will be $3.02 billion for 4.77 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Vale S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 172.73% EPS growth.