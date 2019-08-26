Seizert Capital Partners Has Upped Position in Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) by $727,840; As 3M Company (MMM) Shares Declined, Holder Shelter Ins Retirement Plan Has Decreased Its Stake

Shelter Ins Retirement Plan decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan sold 3,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 18,100 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76M, down from 21,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $156.46. About 913,412 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 21/03/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.73% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $10.20 TO $10.55/SHR, EST. $10.53; 08/05/2018 – 3M Annual Meeting Highlights 2017 Achievements; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Has Served as Oper Chief, Executive Vice Pres Since July; 30/05/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: London Evening Standard strikes a £3M deal with six companies including Uber and Google that erases; 03/04/2018 – EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE EUFI.PA – LAB FRONTIER EMPLOYS 40 STAFF AND GENERATED REVENUES CLOSE TO EUR 3M IN 2017; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 30/04/2018 – 3M GETS FDA 510 K CLEARANCE FOR ATTEST SUPER RAPID INDICATOR; 22/03/2018 – UK FEB RETAIL SALES -0.4 PCT 3M/3M VS JAN 0.0 PCT 3M/3M, BIGGEST DROP SINCE MARCH 2017; FEB +1.4 PCT 3M/YY VS JAN +1.4 PCT 3M/YY; 17/04/2018 – Malta Sells 3M Euros 182-day Bills at Yield -0.355%; Bid-Cover 9

Seizert Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 5.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc bought 9,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 189,820 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.34 million, up from 180,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $68. About 3.62 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 24/05/2018 – ALGERIA’S SONATRACH CEO SAYS WOULD DE DELIGHTED IF IT CAN AGREE WITH EXXON MOBIL ON SHALE GAS COOPERATION ”AND MORE”; 20/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Considers Polypropylene Production Expansion Along U.S. Gulf Coast; 14/03/2018 – ExxonMobil expects to resume paying Australian corporate tax in 2021; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS THINKS BIOFUELS NEED PRICES HIGHER THAN $100/TON TO BE COMPETITIVE IN MARKET; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Qatar Petroleum CEO says pushing ahead with expansion despite Gulf embargo; 09/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE CRUDE UNIT MAY RETURN TO PRODUCTION EARLY NEXT WEEK; 09/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Unit Sells Italy Refinery, Fuel Terminals to Algeria; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies Adds Amazon, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Exxon’s $8 Billion Wager on Algae Pools Signals Post-Oil World; 19/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil buys LNG to chill quake-hit Papua New Guinea project – traders

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45B and $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icf Intl Inc Com (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 11,062 shares to 17,088 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc Cl B (NYSE:UHS) by 64,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 172,261 shares, and cut its stake in Nelnet Inc Cl A (NYSE:NNI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sequoia Lc holds 0.35% or 53,247 shares in its portfolio. Rampart Investment Mgmt Communications Ltd Liability owns 0.35% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 38,292 shares. Nomura Asset Commerce Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 1.45M shares. Bartlett & Ltd Llc owns 339,925 shares or 1.05% of their US portfolio. Villere St Denis J & Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.07% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 12,547 shares. Ashfield Capital Prtnrs Ltd reported 0.69% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Sandhill Cap Partners Ltd Co holds 0.07% or 6,601 shares. Gould Asset Ltd Ca holds 13,110 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Mogy Joel R Counsel stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Iberiabank Corporation stated it has 1.02% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.26% or 353,812 shares in its portfolio. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Com has 150,301 shares. 5,683 are owned by Amg Natl Trust Financial Bank. Edgemoor Inv Inc has invested 0.23% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cetera Advisor Ntwk Limited Liability Company invested in 256,084 shares.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 earnings per share, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 15.10 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

