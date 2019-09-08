Seizert Capital Partners Has Trimmed Its Citrix Sys Com (CTXS) Holding by $6.50 Million as Market Value Declined; Montag & Caldwell Holds Stake in Facebook (FB)

Seizert Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc Com (CTXS) by 27.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc sold 65,694 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The institutional investor held 173,024 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.24 million, down from 238,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $94.41. About 1.18M shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 16/05/2018 – ExtraHop Reveal(x) Named a Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Winner; 09/05/2018 – CompDealerNews: Citrix Canada head retires; 20/04/2018 – DICKER DATA LTD DDR.AX – ALSO APPOINTED SECOND CITRIX SOLUTION PROVIDER DISTRIBUTOR IN AUSTRALIA; 07/05/2018 – eG Innovations to Showcase Purpose-Built Monitoring Capabilities for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop 7.x at Citrix Synergy 2018; 30/05/2018 – Citrix Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Veridium Offers Passwordless Integration to Azure Active Directory and Citrix Cloud with VeridiumID and Its Newly Released; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q Net $144.3M; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Systems Plans to Declare Quarterly Dividend of 35c/Share Starting in 4Q; 08/05/2018 – ViewSonic Upgrades its Popular SC-T25 Raspberry Pi 3 Device with Citrix Workspace Hub Features at Citrix Synergy 2018; 12/03/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS AMENDED BYLAWS TO IMPLEMENT PROXY ACCESS

Montag & Caldwell Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 38.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc bought 68,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 248,063 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.35M, up from 179,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $187.49. About 15.23M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Alongside social media giant Facebook, Cambridge Analytica is at the center of an ongoing dispute over the alleged harvesting and use of personal data. Both companies deny any wrongdoing; 30/05/2018 – ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION OF UTAH – FACEBOOK’S INVESTMENT INCLUDES MORE THAN $100 MLN IN INFRASTRUCTURE; 22/03/2018 – US Congress summons Zuckerberg over Facebook data use; 11/04/2018 – Rep. Ryan Costello Says Regulating Facebook Should Be Done ‘Slowly and Cautiously’ (Video); 23/04/2018 – Facebook says it is taking down more material about ISIS, al-Qaeda; 16/05/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to Meet With European Lawmakers; 11/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS IT WOULD BE DIFFICULT FOR FACEBOOK TO GUARANTEE THERE ARE NO ‘BAD ACTORS’ AMONG OUTSIDE APP DEVELOPERS; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Indonesia threatens to shut down Facebook if privacy breached – Bloomberg; 19/03/2018 – FB/@fbnewsroom: Testing New Tools and Experiences for Creators; 14/05/2018 – FACEBOOK BIOMETRIC PRIVACY CASE HEADS FOR TRIAL AFTER RULING

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45B and $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 27,130 shares to 342,880 shares, valued at $47.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc Com (NYSE:WMT) by 27,684 shares in the quarter, for a total of 341,028 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS).

