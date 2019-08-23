Seizert Capital Partners Has Trimmed Assured Guaranty LTD Com (AGO) Stake; Taurus Asset Management Has Increased Boeing Co (BA) Holding

Taurus Asset Management Llc increased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 2907.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Taurus Asset Management Llc acquired 23,985 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Taurus Asset Management Llc holds 24,810 shares with $9.46M value, up from 825 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $199.43B valuation. The stock increased 4.24% or $14.42 during the last trading session, reaching $354.41. About 8.12 million shares traded or 88.14% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/05/2018 – Adama Technologies Announces Plan to Pursue Contracts With Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Parker Hannifin; 08/03/2018 – Embraer CEO sees “very good” talks with Boeing, gov’t on tie-up; 17/05/2018 – DAE TO CONSIDER ISSUING INTERNATIONAL BOND IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 – CEO; 15/05/2018 – Corruption Currents: U.S. Will Pursue EU Sanctions After WTO Rules for Boeing; 14/03/2018 – Qatar Armed Forces Selects Boeing Global Services Subsidiary, Tapestry Solutions, to Modernize Its Logistics and Business Systems; 11/04/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Reaction Engines, a UK Hypersonic Propulsion Co; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS PLEASED WITH PROGRESS CO IS MAKING ON 787 PRODUCTION LIKE; 11/04/2018 – BOC AVIATION – 10 AIRCRAFTS ON ORDER INCLUDE 2 AIRBUS A320NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT, 2 AIRBUS A330NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT & 6 BOEING 787 FAMILY AIRCRAFT; 03/05/2018 – BOEING DEFENSE CHIEF LEANNE CARET SPEAKS TO REPORTERS; 08/05/2018 – United Airlines in talks to buy wide-body jets

Seizert Capital Partners Llc decreased Assured Guaranty Ltd Com (AGO) stake by 19.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Seizert Capital Partners Llc sold 284,040 shares as Assured Guaranty Ltd Com (AGO)’s stock declined 8.14%. The Seizert Capital Partners Llc holds 1.16 million shares with $51.60M value, down from 1.45M last quarter. Assured Guaranty Ltd Com now has $4.31B valuation. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $43.61. About 437,963 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ REV $293M, EST. $234.0M (2 EST.); 14/05/2018 – Goldentree Asset Buys New 1% Position in Assured Guaranty; 24/04/2018 – AGO: David Einhorn is up now at #Sohn2018. He is short financial company $AGO Assured Guarantee – ! $AGO; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Net $197M; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS DISAGREES WITH GREENLIGHT CAPITAL VIEWS; 26/03/2018 – Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY REAFFIRMS INVITATION TO TALKS WITH PUERTO RICO; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Rev $293M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakworth Capital has 2,000 shares. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.02% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 26,621 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 127,935 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd reported 62,165 shares. 18,298 are held by Comerica Bankshares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Mirae Asset Global Ltd reported 17,398 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 170,628 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership holds 0.09% or 850,480 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Financial owns 212,975 shares. Utah Retirement Sys reported 0.02% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Grp Inc Inc accumulated 1,830 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Hsbc Holdg Public Limited holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 482,086 shares.

Seizert Capital Partners Llc increased Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 27,130 shares to 342,880 valued at $47.93M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) stake by 10,442 shares and now owns 469,464 shares. Blackrock Enhanced Gbl Div Tr (BOE) was raised too.

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing has $525 highest and $300 lowest target. $428.64’s average target is 20.94% above currents $354.41 stock price. Boeing had 29 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, May 13, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Buckingham Research. As per Thursday, July 11, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. Seaport Global maintained it with “Buy” rating and $460 target in Monday, March 11 report. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Wednesday, July 10. Wolfe Research downgraded the shares of BA in report on Thursday, July 25 to “Peer Perform” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 14 by J.P. Morgan. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was downgraded by DZ BANK AG to “Sell”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions has 0.2% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Wms Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,256 shares stake. Blue Chip Prtn Incorporated reported 0.55% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.34% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). California-based Eqis Cap Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.03% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.36% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Financial Bank has 822 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Liability Co reported 3,782 shares. Budros Ruhlin And Roe holds 0.97% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,339 shares. Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.45% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 20,643 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corporation has invested 1.1% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv stated it has 1,240 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Ferguson Wellman Management owns 95,222 shares or 1.24% of their US portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc accumulated 5,063 shares. Yhb Invest Inc invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Taurus Asset Management Llc decreased Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) stake by 116,055 shares to 3,875 valued at $257,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Restaurant Brands Intl Inc stake by 78,146 shares and now owns 450,000 shares. Alphabet Inc was reduced too.

