Seizert Capital Partners Has Raised Its Bankunited Com (BKU) Stake by $1.22 Million; Stock Price Declined; Covalent Partners Has Raised Its Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) Position by $1.04 Million

Covalent Partners Llc increased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 163.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc bought 345,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.46% . The hedge fund held 556,480 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91 million, up from 210,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $621.00 million market cap company. The stock decreased 9.52% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $1.71. About 13.50M shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 46c; 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, NABORS SIGN CONTRACT FOR ONSHORE DRILLING; 09/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Offerings of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 10/05/2018 – Nabors Industries Sees Gross Proceeds of $521.3M; 07/03/2018 – Richland Source: AU grad Nabors becomes interim director of Mansfield Symphony Chorus; 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q OPER REV. $734M, EST. $757.2M; 21/03/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.5 FROM $8.5; 05/03/2018 Nabors Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Seizert Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Bankunited Inc Com (BKU) by 4.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc bought 36,822 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 907,944 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.33 million, up from 871,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Bankunited Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $30.84. About 535,608 shares traded. BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) has declined 12.69% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical BKU News: 23/03/2018 BankUnited, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – BANKUNITED INC – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED BY $17.2 MLN TO $247.8 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 FROM MARCH 31, 2017; 20/04/2018 – DJ BankUnited Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BKU); 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q Net $85.2M; 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q EPS 77c; 25/04/2018 – BANKUNITED 1Q EPS 77C, EST. 72C; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in BankUnited; 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q Net Interest Income Increased by $17.2M to $247.8M

More recent BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does BankUnited, Inc.’s (NYSE:BKU) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “BankUnited Celebrates its 10th Anniversary – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is BankUnited, Inc. (BKU) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold BKU shares while 85 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 91.28 million shares or 0.04% more from 91.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Investors Pa holds 0% or 23 shares in its portfolio. Nwq Inv Management Ltd Liability Co has 429,762 shares. Bbva Compass Bankshares holds 0.03% or 16,347 shares in its portfolio. Cipher Lp invested 0.11% of its portfolio in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU). Brown Advisory owns 493,566 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Group Llp has invested 0% in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU). Us Bankshares De holds 0% of its portfolio in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) for 16,778 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP accumulated 0.04% or 3.00M shares. Moreover, Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU). Seizert Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp reported 907,944 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.04% in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) or 100,970 shares. Tradewinds Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 260 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.08% or 530,800 shares. 2.83M were reported by Jpmorgan Chase &. 7.08M are held by Price T Rowe Assoc Md.

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45B and $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc Com (NYSE:VZ) by 7,975 shares to 547,265 shares, valued at $32.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Federal Agric Mtg Corp Cl C (NYSE:AGM) by 11,928 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,090 shares, and cut its stake in Deluxe Corp Com (NYSE:DLX).

More notable recent Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “16 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “18 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Nabors Announces First Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) CEO Tony Petrello on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why These 5 Oil Services Stocks Rocketed Up in January – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 08, 2019.

Covalent Partners Llc, which manages about $968.54M and $52.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Fst Prods Inc (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 11,580 shares to 100,135 shares, valued at $2.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 13,104 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 233,000 shares, and cut its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold NBR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 291.67 million shares or 3.69% less from 302.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Georgia-based Advisory Services Net Lc has invested 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). The Ohio-based Fifth Third National Bank has invested 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). 72,744 are owned by Piedmont Inv Advsrs. Susquehanna Llp reported 0% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Everence Cap Mgmt owns 123,570 shares. Invesco Ltd invested in 0% or 1.16 million shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 72,000 shares. Castleark Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 22,400 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 9,325 shares. Pnc Financial Gp holds 50,227 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc has invested 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Ww Asset Mgmt accumulated 38,395 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Systematic Fincl Lp has invested 0.05% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Waterstone Capital Lp has invested 0.75% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). 17,636 are held by Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp.