Seizert Capital Partners Has Lowered Its Stake in Deluxe Com (DLX) as Stock Value Rose; United American Securities Increases Holding in Starbucks Com (SBUX)

Seizert Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp Com (DLX) by 17.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc sold 81,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.52% . The institutional investor held 386,852 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.91 million, down from 468,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Deluxe Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.94B market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $45.22. About 426,088 shares traded or 30.88% up from the average. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 24.35% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 21/03/2018 – DELUXE CORP – MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT IS MARCH 21, 2023; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: DELUXE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.29 TO $1.35; 09/05/2018 – Deluxe Corp. Acquires LogoMix, A Provider Of Custom Marketing Products For Small Businesses; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2018 EPS $5.52-EPS $5.72; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp CEO Lee Schram to Retire; 09/05/2018 – DELUXE BUYS LOGOMIX FOR $43M IN CASH; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $55 MLN; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED NON-GAAP EPS FROM $5.60 TO $5.80; 30/03/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: Deluxe hires ad agency Nina Hale; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39

United American Securities Inc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (SBUX) by 1243.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc bought 124,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 134,345 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.99 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $96.52. About 5.03 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 15/05/2018 – Starbucks First-Ever China Investor Conference Highlights Accelerated Store Growth in its Fastest Growing Market, Doubling to; 26/04/2018 – CBS New York: EXCLUSIVE: NYPD Sgt. Suing Starbucks After Violent Encounter In Busy Midtown Location Speaks Out; 07/05/2018 – Nestlé enters agreement for the perpetual global license of Starbucks consumer and foodservice products; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks forced to put cancer warning on products; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS: TRANSACTION EXPECTED EPS ACCRETIVE BY END OF FY 2021; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS 2Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 24/05/2018 – Hoboken Patch: Body Found In Starbucks Bathroom In North Jersey: Cops; 12/03/2018 – Starbucks Enters Licensing Agreement with SouthRock to Drive Next Wave of Profitable Growth in Brazil; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q Net $660.1M; 09/05/2018 – 680News: EXCLUSIVE: Starbucks confirms hidden camera found in washroom in Toronto’s financial district

Analysts await Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 21.32% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DLX’s profit will be $70.82 million for 6.85 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Deluxe Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.55% EPS growth.

More notable recent Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Deluxe Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Deluxe (DLX) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Deluxe Corp (DLX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Are Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Deluxe Corporation (DLX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

