Seizert Capital Partners Has Lifted Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by $1.01 Million; As Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) Stock Price Declined, Covalent Partners Decreased Stake by $2.53 Million

Covalent Partners Llc decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) by 34.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc sold 180,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 340,057 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77 million, down from 520,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Patterson Uti Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.95% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $9.17. About 4.77 million shares traded or 17.06% up from the average. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 03/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – WITH JUDAH’S APPOINTMENT, PATTERSON-UTI BOARD HAS BEEN EXPANDED TO EIGHT MEMBERS; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – EXPECT AN AVERAGE OF 75 RIGS OPERATING UNDER TERM CONTRACTS DURING 12 MONTHS ENDING MARCH 31, 2019; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES COMPANY’S 2012 CREDIT AGREEMENT; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Reports Financial Results for Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Rev $809.2M; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – BOARD HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.04 FROM $0.02; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY REPORTS $600M CREDIT PACT; 13/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy CEO’s 2017 total compensation more than doubles; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program

Seizert Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc bought 10,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 471,541 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.73 million, up from 461,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $350.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $109.74. About 9.98 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 04/04/2018 – JPMORGAN IS SET FOR PROBATE COURT HEARING IN DALLAS FRIDAY; 05/03/2018 – JPMorgan Slashes iPhone X-Shipment Estimates — Barron’s Blog; 04/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-5 Nts Prelim Rtgs; 09/05/2018 – GODADDY INC GDDY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $60; 22/05/2018 – JP Morgan: GE likely ‘seriously considering’ another dividend cut; 27/03/2018 – RE/MAX HOLDINGS INC RMAX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $51; 23/03/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Closes Below 200-D-MA; 16/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: the health care joint venture announced by Berkshire Hathaway, Amazon, and JPMorgan Chase in January is; 30/03/2018 – SAUDI PRINCE MET SEPARATELY WITH MORGAN STANLEY, JPM CEOS

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 52,013 are owned by Cornercap Counsel. Carderock Cap Mngmt Incorporated has 25,526 shares for 1.05% of their portfolio. Brookstone Cap Mgmt reported 0.14% stake. Hilton Cap Mgmt Limited Liability reported 5,466 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Huber Ltd Company invested in 2.62% or 244,090 shares. Hollencrest Capital holds 20,852 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Company holds 0.94% or 98,278 shares. 1.18 million were reported by Btim Corporation. Truepoint invested 0.03% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Eaton Vance Management has 1.77% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Aureus Asset Ltd Com holds 0.43% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 32,191 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.99% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Allsquare Wealth Ltd Llc holds 9,373 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 442,189 shares. Hudson Valley Investment Advsr Adv has invested 2.19% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45B and $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Limited Com by 6,812 shares to 3,782 shares, valued at $530,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp Com (NASDAQ:CELG) by 72,484 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 282,018 shares, and cut its stake in Sp Plus Corp Com (NASDAQ:SP).

Covalent Partners Llc, which manages about $968.54M and $52.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Game Technolog by 100,000 shares to 222,514 shares, valued at $2.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold PTEN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 195.87 million shares or 2.43% less from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock has invested 0.01% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Aperio Group Inc Inc Limited Liability Corp reported 112,339 shares stake. First Tru LP holds 0.02% or 800,806 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 145,067 shares stake. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 188,325 shares. First Mercantile Tru owns 14,902 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 37,640 shares stake. Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.01% or 15,044 shares. Eagle Asset Management invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Cullen Frost Bankers has 8,533 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 57,522 shares. 313,654 were accumulated by Fmr Limited. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 228,000 shares. 340,057 were accumulated by Covalent Partners Limited Liability. Prudential Public Ltd holds 0.15% or 3.04 million shares.