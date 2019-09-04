Seizert Capital Partners Has Lifted Its Stake in Bankunited Com (BKU) by $1.22 Million; Harvest Capital Management Has Lifted Csx Com (CSX) Position by $355,200; Valuation Declined

Harvest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Csx Corp Com (CSX) by 118.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc bought 4,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The hedge fund held 8,850 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 4,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Csx Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $67.33. About 2.48M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q REV. $2.88B, EST. $2.79B; 04/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN GREENBRIER AND NICHOLAS COUNTIES, W.VA; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp Names James Schwichtenberg Chief Safety Officer; 08/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – CSX Corp Names Brian Barr as Senior Vice Pres of Engineering and Mechanical; 05/04/2018 – CSX CORP EX. CEO HUNTER HARRISON’S 2017 COMPENSATION WAS $151.1 MLN, INCLUDING $115.9 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q EPS 78c; 17/04/2018 – CSX HAD EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 23.8% IN 1Q; 25/05/2018 – CSX Advances Efforts to Assess Operational Safety; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SPEAKS ON WEBCAST OF BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE

Seizert Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Bankunited Inc Com (BKU) by 4.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc bought 36,822 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 907,944 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.33 million, up from 871,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Bankunited Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $30.96. About 279,288 shares traded. BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) has declined 12.69% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical BKU News: 23/03/2018 BankUnited, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q Net $85.2M; 25/04/2018 – BANKUNITED INC – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED BY $17.2 MLN TO $247.8 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 FROM MARCH 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q EPS 77c; 20/04/2018 – DJ BankUnited Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BKU); 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q Net Interest Income Increased by $17.2M to $247.8M; 25/04/2018 – BANKUNITED 1Q EPS 77C, EST. 72C; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in BankUnited

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45 billion and $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp Com (NYSE:HHC) by 67,812 shares to 385,078 shares, valued at $42.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Assured Guaranty Ltd Com (NYSE:AGO) by 284,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.16 million shares, and cut its stake in Caci Intl Inc Cl A (NYSE:CACI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold BKU shares while 85 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 91.28 million shares or 0.04% more from 91.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston has invested 0.06% in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU). Victory Mngmt reported 1.35M shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd holds 0% in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) or 108,384 shares. Pnc Fincl Service Group Inc holds 0% or 11,597 shares in its portfolio. Paragon Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 60 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 5,564 shares stake. Citadel Advsr invested 0.05% of its portfolio in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU). Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 7.08 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Tower Research Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc), New York-based fund reported 7,271 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd invested in 0% or 34,200 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) for 11,135 shares. Skylands Capital Llc holds 7,100 shares. Nordea Invest Mngmt reported 0% in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU). Comerica Bancorp has 208,357 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Spirit Of America has invested 0.07% in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lenox Wealth Mngmt Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Suntrust Banks stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Baystate Wealth Limited Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Park Oh has invested 0.84% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Jcic Asset Mgmt stated it has 44,399 shares. Leuthold Gp Ltd Liability holds 0.86% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 85,066 shares. Toth Advisory has 0% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Chicago Equity Prtnrs Lc reported 0.27% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). 42,794 were accumulated by Arrowstreet Capital Partnership. Butensky And Cohen Security Inc has invested 1.29% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Norinchukin Bank & Trust The has invested 0.14% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). 27,041 are held by Chemical Bancshares. Aldebaran Financial holds 0.18% or 3,405 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Natl Pension Service has 0.26% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 916,352 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has 0.04% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX).