Seizert Capital Partners Has Lifted Its Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Holding by $480,456 as Share Value Declined; Crow Point Partners Has Lowered Public Service Enterprise Gp (PEG) Stake by $4.72 Million as Market Value Declined

Seizert Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 3.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc bought 6,673 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 177,072 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.83 million, up from 170,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $64.45. About 2.93M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Crow Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Gp (PEG) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 200,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.88M, down from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Public Service Enterprise Gp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $60.42. About 1.68 million shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 02/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Public Service Electric & Gas Offering in 2 Parts; 13/04/2018 – PSEG Nuclear’s Hope Creek Generating Station Begins Refueling Outage and Sets New Records; 12/04/2018 – Traffic Plan Pays It Forward With Supplier Diversity Program; 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC PEG.N – INVESTMENT PROGRAM ALSO INCLUDES PROPOSAL TO INVEST $2.5 BLN TO EXTEND ENERGY STRONG PROGRAM; 13/04/2018 – PSEG NUCLEAR’S – PSEG NUCLEAR’S HOPE CREEK GENERATING STATION SAFELY TAKEN OFFLINE FOR SCHEDULED REFUELING & MAINTENANCE OUTAGE; 31/05/2018 – PSEG PLANS TO INVEST $14B TO $17B OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 30/04/2018 – PSEG REACHED SETTLEMENT OF GSMP II FILING WITH NJ BPU STAFF; 17/05/2018 – PSE&G Solar Storage Project in Service at Pennington DPW Building; 23/05/2018 – EXELON, PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP OWN REACTORS IN N.J; 26/04/2018 – PSEG settles U.S. power market violation allegations

Since March 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $159 activity.

Analysts await Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.96 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.95 per share. PEG’s profit will be $482.22 million for 15.73 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold PEG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 335.50 million shares or 0.80% less from 338.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark Incorporated invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Tocqueville Asset LP has 0.01% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 12,173 shares. Oppenheimer Company holds 124,183 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 950 shares. Economic Planning Grp Inc Adv reported 13,032 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Cadence Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 7,720 shares stake. D E Shaw Inc accumulated 82,990 shares. Bluecrest Cap Management Limited invested 0.02% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Rare Limited accumulated 3,908 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co holds 4,027 shares. Wexford Capital Lp invested in 41,817 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Sigma Planning stated it has 6,576 shares. Nordea Inv Mgmt holds 6.50 million shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Moody Bancorporation Division owns 0.04% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 24,000 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 4,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45B and $2.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federal Agric Mtg Corp Cl C (NYSE:AGM) by 11,928 shares to 19,090 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr Tr Unit (SPY) by 22,177 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,030 shares, and cut its stake in Homestreet Inc Com (NASDAQ:HMST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0.14% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). First Allied Advisory Svcs holds 0.07% or 27,181 shares in its portfolio. Muhlenkamp & stated it has 3.17% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 9,806 are owned by Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Liability. Moreover, Kbc Group Nv has 0.19% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 7,095 are held by Brighton Jones Ltd Com. The Virginia-based Investment Of Virginia Ltd has invested 0.21% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Logan Capital Management holds 247,504 shares or 1.1% of its portfolio. Ins Tx has 0.27% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 77,658 were accumulated by Piedmont Investment Advsrs. Psagot House accumulated 39,954 shares. 343,106 were accumulated by Us Bank De. Polar Capital Llp has 661,443 shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement Of Texas has 0.17% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Dorsey Whitney Tru Limited Liability Com stated it has 9,352 shares.

