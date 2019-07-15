Seizert Capital Partners Has Decreased Northrop Grumman Com (NOC) Stake by $967,324; Fiserv (FISV) Share Value Rose While Pitcairn Company Has Trimmed Position

Seizert Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp Com (NOC) by 8.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc sold 3,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,249 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.58M, down from 42,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $4.37 during the last trading session, reaching $325.16. About 297,639 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has declined 7.60% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 09/03/2018 – Orbital/Northrop expected to close in first half of 2018 sans divests; 16/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Presenting at Conference May 31; 06/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP NOC.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $419 FROM $400; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman 1Q Cash Used in Operating Activities $237M; 28/03/2018 – Poland Signs Agreement to Purchase Northrop Grumman Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 23/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman to Participate in Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Had Seen 2018 EPS $15.00-$15.25; 08/04/2018 – Probes Point to Northrop Grumman Errors in January Spy-Satellite Failure; 05/03/2018 NORTHROP GRUMMAN WINS $475 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Gets Sales Growth from Aerospace, Mission Systems Segments — Earnings Review

Pitcairn Company decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 55.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company sold 8,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,619 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $584,000, down from 14,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $94.77. About 1.86 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 23/04/2018 – R Bank Creates an Excellent Experience for Employees and Customers With Move to Fiserv Technology; 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services President; 04/05/2018 – LMR Partners Adds Aptiv, Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 01/05/2018 – FISERV SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.02 TO $3.15, EST. $3.12; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiserv Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FISV); 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q EPS $1.00; 06/03/2018 Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Sees FY Adj EPS $3.02-Adj EPS $3.15 in Split-Adjusted Range; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 74C

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45B and $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 10,008 shares to 471,541 shares, valued at $47.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Msc Indl Direct Inc Cl A (NYSE:MSM) by 10,339 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,388 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.64 EPS, up 18.07% or $0.71 from last year’s $3.93 per share. NOC’s profit will be $787.87M for 17.52 P/E if the $4.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.06 actual EPS reported by Northrop Grumman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.30% negative EPS growth.

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $920.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 13,332 shares to 77,058 shares, valued at $1.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) by 14,133 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,221 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $317.88M for 29.25 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

