Seizert Capital Partners Has Decreased Its Stake in Altria Group Com (MO) as Share Value Declined; As Garrison Cap (GARS) Stock Rose, Holder Rivernorth Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding by $488,148

Seizert Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc Com (MO) by 27.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc sold 55,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 148,151 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.02 million, down from 203,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $40.13. About 8.47 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.70 PER SHARE; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP ESTABLISHES CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00, REV VIEW $19.64 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Smokeable Products Segment Rev $5.41B; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ENDS; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – EXPECTS 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE WILL BE IN A RANGE OF ABOUT 23% TO 24%; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 04/05/2018 – Altria Group and Nikon Quietly Stay Away From the NRA’s Big Show; 19/04/2018 – DJ Altria Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MO); 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: IQOS ROLLOUT PLAN IS READY UPON FDA APPROVAL

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Garrison Cap Inc (GARS) by 6.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc sold 81,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.86% . The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.64M, down from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Garrison Cap Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.70M market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.96. About 3,679 shares traded. Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) has declined 15.83% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.83% the S&P500. Some Historical GARS News: 17/04/2018 – Garrison Capital Inc. Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Sen. Roy Blunt: Blunt Statement on Confirmation of Timothy Garrison to Serve as U.S. Attorney for the Western District of; 24/05/2018 – Former President of Arm Holdings, Tudor Brown, to Join Board of Garrison Technology; 06/03/2018 – Garrison Capital 4Q EPS 23c; 06/03/2018 – GARRISON CAPITAL INC QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.27; 01/05/2018 – Indian Motorcycle & Carey Hart Bring V-Twin-Powered Armed Forces Day Celebration to Troops at U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart; 06/03/2018 Garrison Capital Inc. Declares First Quarter 2018 Distribution of $0.28 Per Share and Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year; 06/03/2018 – GARRISON CAPITAL INC QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.23; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Garrison Funding 2018-1 L.P. Nts Rtgs; 10/05/2018 – Metalla Announces Friendly Acquisition of Valgold and Royalty on the Garrison Project

Analysts await Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.23 per share. GARS’s profit will be $3.69 million for 7.57 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Garrison Capital Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $2.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Ltd Dur Income F (EVV) by 205,458 shares to 4.55M shares, valued at $57.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Voya Emerging Mkts High Divi (IHD) by 55,187 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,448 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Ohio Qlty Mun Income (NUO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.43 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.01, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 2 investors sold GARS shares while 12 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 3.55 million shares or 3.16% less from 3.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Drw Securities Limited Liability Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 392,184 shares. Hudock Cap Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp holds 850 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1.22 million were reported by Caxton Corporation. 33,076 are owned by Bulldog Investors. Asset Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS). Sei Investments stated it has 0% in Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS). Jpmorgan Chase & Co accumulated 26,075 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Lc stated it has 129,014 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) for 43,000 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc stated it has 0% in Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS). Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Company (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) for 851 shares. Stephens Ar stated it has 22,341 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Llc owns 0% invested in Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) for 73,733 shares. Rivernorth Lc has 0.33% invested in Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS). Wells Fargo And Mn reported 1,431 shares.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.13B for 8.80 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45 billion and $2.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cardinal Health Inc Com (NYSE:CAH) by 7,307 shares to 29,465 shares, valued at $1.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netapp Inc Com (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 39,672 shares in the quarter, for a total of 351,042 shares, and has risen its stake in Janus Henderson Group Plc Ord.