Seizert Capital Partners Has Cut Pfizer Com (PFE) Position; Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI) Shorts Up By 3.48%

Computer Programs and Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CPSI) had an increase of 3.48% in short interest. CPSI’s SI was 875,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 3.48% from 846,000 shares previously. With 128,100 avg volume, 7 days are for Computer Programs and Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CPSI)’s short sellers to cover CPSI’s short positions. The SI to Computer Programs and Systems Inc’s float is 7.66%. The stock decreased 2.79% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $22.44. About 86,714 shares traded. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) has declined 16.74% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSI News: 19/04/2018 – Computer Programs Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Evident Highest Ranked EHR Vendor for 8th Consecutive Year; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Computer Programs; 22/03/2018 – Computer Programs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – Computer Programs & Sys 1Q EPS 29c; 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Crown Castle International, Avnet, Computer Programs and, Model N, Century; 03/05/2018 – COMPUTER PROGRAMS 1Q ADJ EPS 59C; 24/05/2018 – CPSI and Alliance Health Partners Announce Partnership; 03/05/2018 – COMPUTER PROGRAMS 1Q EPS 29C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Computer Programs and Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPSI)

Seizert Capital Partners Llc decreased Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) stake by 44.97% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Seizert Capital Partners Llc sold 21,255 shares as Pfizer Inc Com (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The Seizert Capital Partners Llc holds 26,014 shares with $1.13M value, down from 47,269 last quarter. Pfizer Inc Com now has $200.34 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $36.22. About 16.26 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 04/05/2018 – Pneumococcal Infections: 2018 Pipeline Highlights – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – TURNSTONE BIOLOGICS – ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD UNDER WHICH ROCHE WILL PROVIDE ATEZOLIZUMAB (TECENTRIQ); 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE DANCO LABORATORIES, ROXANE LABORATORIES, CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS, AEGERION PHARMA; 30/05/2018 – FDA:XELJANZ HAS BOXED WARNING FOR SERIOUS INFECTIONS,MALIGNANCY; 08/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Favorable Outcome of FDA Advisory Committee Meeting on XELJANZ® (tofacitinib) for Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer’s PhIII kidney cancer study for Inlyta flops as investigators flag a dead end on outcomes (but SFJ pays for the gamble) $PFE; 05/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data for the Treatment of People Living With HIV Co-lnfected With Tuberculosis; 22/03/2018 – Back to the drawing board for Reckitt after dropping Pfizer bid; 16/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel

Among 3 analysts covering Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Computer Programs and Systems has $2600 highest and $2400 lowest target. $25’s average target is 11.41% above currents $22.44 stock price. Computer Programs and Systems had 5 analyst reports since May 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Dougherty \u0026 Co. upgraded the shares of CPSI in report on Tuesday, September 10 to “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, August 23 by SunTrust.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.6 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 17 investors sold Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. shares while 36 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 11.06 million shares or 0.64% less from 11.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us Financial Bank De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Royal Bancorp Of Canada invested 0% in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Citadel Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) for 67,222 shares. American Century reported 0.01% in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 2,408 shares in its portfolio. Crawford Inv Counsel Inc has 0.07% invested in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). D E Shaw stated it has 0.01% in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Wells Fargo & Comm Mn reported 39,504 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Savings Bank Of America De owns 0% invested in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) for 11,479 shares. Northern Corporation holds 0% or 174,736 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Cap Limited Com holds 77,640 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement owns 35,455 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd holds 69,850 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 9,955 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Faith Community Hospital Selects TruBridge to Improve Cash Flow – Business Wire” on September 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 10, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI) a Good Value Stock? – Nasdaq” on December 28, 2018. More interesting news about Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CPSI vs. TRHC: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 28, 2018.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. The company has market cap of $322.20 million. Maarten. It has a 17.24 P/E ratio. The Company’s software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as helps to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43B for 14.60 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Pfizer has $48 highest and $3600 lowest target. $40.67’s average target is 12.29% above currents $36.22 stock price. Pfizer had 9 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $3800 target in Tuesday, August 27 report. On Monday, April 1 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. DZ Bank upgraded Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) on Wednesday, August 28 to “Hold” rating.

Seizert Capital Partners Llc increased Ebay Inc Com (NASDAQ:EBAY) stake by 40,554 shares to 736,729 valued at $29.10M in 2019Q2. It also upped Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) stake by 11,097 shares and now owns 188,169 shares. Cardinal Health Inc Com (NYSE:CAH) was raised too.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity. Gottlieb Scott bought 3,000 shares worth $104,160.