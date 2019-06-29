Seizert Capital Partners Has Cut Its F5 Networks Com (FFIV) Holding by $828,984; Viad (VVI) Holder Covey Capital Advisors Has Cut Position by $354,368 as Market Value Rose

Seizert Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in F5 Networks Inc Com (FFIV) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc sold 5,314 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 207,579 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.58M, down from 212,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $145.63. About 1.14 million shares traded or 68.28% up from the average. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 17.15% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Covey Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Viad Corp (VVI) by 10.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc sold 6,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,126 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, down from 59,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Viad Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $66.24. About 425,391 shares traded or 268.53% up from the average. Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) has risen 24.47% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.04% the S&P500. Some Historical VVI News: 03/05/2018 – Viad Corp Strengthens Leadership Team with Key Appointments; 26/04/2018 – Viad Sees Expect Consolidated Adjusted Segment EBITDA $156.5M-$160.5M; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP SEES 2018 INCOME PER SHARE BEFORE OTHER ITEMS$0.03; 10/04/2018 – GES Boosts Sponsorship Program with Launch of GES Sponsorship Strategy & Sales; 26/04/2018 – Viad Corp Delivers as Expected for First Quarter 2018; 26/04/2018 – VIAD 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 49C, EST. LOSS/SHR 52C; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP – EXPECT 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE TO INCREASE AT A LOW SINGLE-DIGIT RATE FROM 2017 FULL YEAR REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – VIAD 1Q REV. $277.4M, EST. $277.0M (2 EST.); 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Buys New 4.1% Position in Viad; 21/04/2018 – DJ Viad Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VVI)

Analysts await F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.04 earnings per share, up 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.02 per share. FFIV’s profit will be $121.77 million for 17.85 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.04 actual earnings per share reported by F5 Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45 billion and $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc Cl A (NYSE:MSM) by 10,339 shares to 35,388 shares, valued at $2.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fabrinet Shs (NYSE:FN) by 15,530 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,951 shares, and has risen its stake in Korn Ferry Com New (NYSE:KFY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold FFIV shares while 159 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 56.78 million shares or 6.30% less from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Zeke Cap Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Intrust Bank & Trust Na holds 0.06% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) or 1,625 shares. 600 are owned by Arcadia Invest Mi. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 84,340 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.06% or 1,859 shares. Freestone Cap Limited Company reported 0.75% stake. State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 96,475 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund, Texas-based fund reported 11,564 shares. Bank Of Hawaii has 2,585 shares. Public Sector Pension Board holds 0.02% or 15,801 shares in its portfolio. Optimum Inv Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 30 shares. Capstone Inv Advisors Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc accumulated 0.09% or 9,955 shares. Blackhill has 0.08% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). 5,153 were reported by Gw Henssler & Associate.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 14 insider sales for $3.53 million activity. Shares for $182,707 were sold by Kearny Ryan C. on Friday, February 1. 705 shares valued at $112,449 were sold by SPRAGUE KARA LYNN on Friday, February 1. Another trade for 675 shares valued at $109,998 was made by FOUNTAIN THOMAS DEAN on Tuesday, February 5. The insider MCMILLAN STEPHEN sold $316,909. Pelzer Francis J. sold $41,630 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) on Friday, February 1. 2,303 shares were sold by WHITE ANA MARIA, worth $367,337 on Friday, February 1.

Analysts await Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, up 14.17% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VVI’s profit will be $27.80M for 12.09 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Viad Corp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -368.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 10 investors sold VVI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 17.94 million shares or 0.10% less from 17.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,878 are held by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. 32,653 were accumulated by Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd. Mason Street Advsrs Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Rbf Lc holds 40,000 shares. Sg Americas Secs Llc stated it has 7,121 shares. Sei holds 0% or 20,155 shares. 56,405 are owned by Financial Bank Of America Corporation De. Pinebridge Ltd Partnership reported 28,301 shares stake. Raymond James & Associate accumulated 96,868 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Co reported 17,474 shares. Third Avenue Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc has invested 0.03% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). New York-based Teton Advisors Inc has invested 0.21% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt has 192,083 shares. Swiss National Bank accumulated 37,100 shares.

Covey Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $395.73M and $74.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) by 2,622 shares to 23,022 shares, valued at $2.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 17,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,081 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB).