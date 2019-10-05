Seizert Capital Partners Has Boosted Its Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) as Stock Price Declined; As Boeing Co (BA) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Cypress Funds Has Cut Holding by $32.40 Million

Seizert Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 6.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc bought 11,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 188,169 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.93M, up from 177,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $60.51. About 2.03 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Cuts 2018 Adjusted EPS View on Higher-Than-Expected Tax Rate; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – AS PART OF STAY ORDER, TO DEPOSIT $75 MLN TO BE KEPT IN SUSPENSE ACCOUNT BY ITD, WITH REMAINDER MARKED UNDER LIEN; 03/04/2018 – Indian court orders tax dept to lift freeze on Cognizant’s funds; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Acquires Hedera Consulting, A Belgian Advisory And Analytics Company; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Improved Customer Experience; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – COURT FURTHER GRANTED CO’S REQUEST TO ADDRESS ITD’S COLLECTION ACTIONS, SCHEDULED HEARING LATER IN APRIL; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Rev $16.05B-$16.3B; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.53

Cypress Funds Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 47.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc sold 89,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.40M, down from 189,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $375.7. About 1.96 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/03/2018 – The deal, which remains to be finalized, also marks a victory for General Electric, whose engines are expected to power the Boeing aircraft, beating proposals from rival Rolls-Royce; 09/05/2018 – Europeans work to save Iran deal, and business, after Trump pulls out; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine failure forces Southwest emergency landing in Philadelphia; 08/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Iran’s $38 billion airplane purchases under nuclear deal; 18/05/2018 – China halts U.S. sorghum dumping probe amid signs of trade thaw; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft with Travel Service; 18/04/2018 – FRANCE’S BEA SAYS TO HELP WITH INVESTIGATION INTO ENGINE BLOWOUT ON SOUTHWEST BOEING 737; 07/05/2018 – ETHIOPIAN AIRLINES PLANS TO ORDER 13 BOEING 787 JETS AND SIX AIRBUS A350 PLANES -CEO; 23/03/2018 – Boeing’s Worst Month in Two Years (Video); 01/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: KLX Inc. Rtgs Unaffctd By Acquisition By Boeing

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Punch & Associates Investment Mngmt invested in 24,720 shares. Prudential Public Ltd stated it has 0.6% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Triangle Securities Wealth Mngmt accumulated 3,298 shares. Td Asset Mngmt holds 1.30 million shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank holds 0.05% or 386,341 shares in its portfolio. 923 are held by Bellecapital. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt Inc holds 2.48% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 46,563 shares. Greenleaf holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,782 shares. Farmers Tru Comm has invested 0.08% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Jpmorgan Chase Company accumulated 3.88 million shares. Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Llc holds 4.76% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 91,112 shares. Community State Bank Na reported 0.26% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). United Asset Strategies holds 3,287 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 306 shares. 3,450 are held by Cannell Peter B &.

Cypress Funds Llc, which manages about $356.95 million and $635.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twilio Inc by 50,000 shares to 230,000 shares, valued at $31.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.29B for 40.31 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Boeing’s Troubled Tanker Has Its Wings Clipped Again – Motley Fool” published on September 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Difficulties for Boeing Stock Are Priced In – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Buckingham Previews Boeing’s Q3: ‘Tactically Bullish’ – Benzinga” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) committee expected to make safety recommendations – Live Trading News” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 54,449 were accumulated by Marshall Sullivan Wa. Dearborn Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Guardian Cap Limited Partnership accumulated 6,180 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Llc reported 312,884 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Two Sigma Ltd stated it has 5,960 shares. Adell Harriman & Carpenter stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Checchi Advisers Ltd Com owns 6,471 shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Tru Fund has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). South Texas Money Management Limited has invested 0.02% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Putnam Invests Lc accumulated 0.01% or 91,329 shares. Shelton has 54,451 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Swiss Savings Bank has 1.93M shares. Signaturefd Llc owns 3,481 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia has 3,588 shares. Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc has invested 0.02% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cognizant Acquires Meritsoft, Strengthens SaaS Portfolio – Nasdaq” on March 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “ESG Investing: Is Facebook a Responsible Investment? – Motley Fool” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cognizant reports Q4 beats, names CEO – Seeking Alpha” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Insiders Selling Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Insurancenewsnet.com‘s news article titled: “New Cognizant AI Insurance Claims Platform Enhances Processing, Accuracy and Customer Service Following Natural Disasters – Insurance News Net” with publication date: September 24, 2019.