Seizert Capital Partners Has Boosted Csg Sys Intl Com (CSGS) Stake By $894,576; Blackrock Munienhanced Fund (MEN) Has 1.44 Sentiment

Seizert Capital Partners Llc increased Csg Sys Intl Inc Com (CSGS) stake by 47.41% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Seizert Capital Partners Llc acquired 18,637 shares as Csg Sys Intl Inc Com (CSGS)’s stock rose 14.78%. The Seizert Capital Partners Llc holds 57,949 shares with $2.83 million value, up from 39,312 last quarter. Csg Sys Intl Inc Com now has $1.69B valuation. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $51.32. About 147,053 shares traded. CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) has risen 26.89% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGS News: 02/05/2018 – CSG SYSTEMS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.81 TO $2.93, EST. $2.80 (2 EST.); 31/05/2018 – CSG HOLDINGS LTD CSGJ.J – EXPECTS GROWTH EXPERIENCED DURING 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR TO CONTINUE IN 2019; 22/03/2018 – Statement from Lanny J. Davis, attorney for CSG; 08/04/2018 – CSG HOLDING SAYS BOARD APPROVES UPGRADE PROJECT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT 145.75 MLN YUAN; 13/03/2018 – CSG Systems Adjusts Convertible Debt Conversion Rate For 2016 Convertible Notes as a Result of Dividend; 02/04/2018 – CSG Systems International to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 08/03/2018 CSG SYSTEMS ENTERED NEW $350M CREDIT AGREEMENT ON MARCH 5; 08/04/2018 – CSG HOLDING 000012.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO ISSUE UP TO 4.0 BLN YUAN COMMERCIAL PAPER; 16/04/2018 – CSG Systems Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – CSG HOLDINGS LTD CSGJ.J – FY REVENUE INCREASED BY 22% TO R2,13 BLN

Blackrock Munienhanced Fund Inc (MEN) investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.77, from 0.67 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 23 institutional investors opened new and increased stock positions, while 16 trimmed and sold positions in Blackrock Munienhanced Fund Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 3.95 million shares, up from 3.89 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Blackrock Munienhanced Fund Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 10 Increased: 14 New Position: 9.

The stock increased 0.26% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.37. About 25,457 shares traded. BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. (MEN) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 2.27% of its portfolio in BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. for 618,109 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc owns 177,912 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mariner Investment Group Llc has 0.25% invested in the company for 12,652 shares. The Minnesota-based Sit Investment Associates Inc has invested 0.13% in the stock. Usca Ria Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 39,835 shares.

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $337.48 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 13.02 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.71, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 18 investors sold CSGS shares while 68 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 31.76 million shares or 0.77% less from 32.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Employees Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) for 81,905 shares. Palisade Ltd Co Nj owns 0.45% invested in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) for 297,960 shares. Dean Inv Associates Ltd Liability Corporation, a Ohio-based fund reported 66,842 shares. Bessemer Grp Incorporated reported 94,044 shares stake. 16,125 are held by Menta Capital Limited Liability Corp. Amalgamated Comml Bank has 6,194 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) for 13,108 shares. Blair William Il holds 0% of its portfolio in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) for 7,434 shares. Css Limited Company Il, Illinois-based fund reported 2,700 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Com stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS). Canada Pension Plan Board accumulated 60,900 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 148,019 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.01% invested in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS). Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 78,443 shares or 0% of the stock. Glenmede Tru Company Na invested 0% in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS).

Seizert Capital Partners Llc decreased Cummins Inc Com (NYSE:CMI) stake by 54,008 shares to 262,396 valued at $44.96 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) stake by 19,935 shares and now owns 245,742 shares. Discover Finl Svcs Com (NYSE:DFS) was reduced too.