Seizert Capital Partners Decreased Stake in Citrix Sys Com (CTXS) as Market Valuation Declined; As Maximus (MMS) Stock Rose, Shareholder Boston Partners Has Boosted Its Stake

Seizert Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc Com (CTXS) by 27.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc sold 65,694 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 173,024 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.24 million, down from 238,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $95.59. About 3.05 million shares traded or 67.02% up from the average. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 10.02% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.18 TO $1.22, EST. $1.08; 24/04/2018 – Acrolinx Launches Latest Platform to Improve Content Creation and Review Experience; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong 1Q Results — Market Mover; 08/05/2018 – Veridium Offers Passwordless Integration to Azure Active Directory and Citrix Cloud with VeridiumlD and Its Newly Released Veridium Authenticator App; 22/03/2018 – Citrix Placed as a Top Player in Market Quadrant for Unified Endpoint Management Solutions by Radicati Group; 10/05/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces “Best of Citrix Synergy” 2018 Award Winners; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.20 TO $5.30 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.29, EST. $1.05; 03/05/2018 – M7 Global Partners Heads to Citrix Synergy 2018; 06/03/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces Call for Nominations for Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Awards

Boston Partners increased its stake in Maximus Inc (MMS) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 9,603 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 391,366 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.78 million, up from 381,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Maximus Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $74.57. About 178,052 shares traded. MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) has risen 16.17% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MMS News: 24/05/2018 – Maximus: Contract Has Estimated Revenue Range of $250M-$300M Over Five Years; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS – IT HAS BEEN AWARDED FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT RENEWAL FOR DISABILITY EMPLOYMENT SERVICES (DES) PROGRAM BY AUSTRALIAN DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES; 10/05/2018 – Maximus Narrows FY View To EPS $3.30-EPS $3.40; 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q EPS 84c; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS: CONTRACT INCLUDES AN ADDED 15 EMPLOYMENT SERVICE AREAS; 12/03/2018 Maximus Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS:CONTRACT EST REV. RANGE OF $250M- $300M OVER 5 YRS; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS INC – PERFORMANCE-BASED CONTRACT, WHICH BEGINS ON JULY 1, 2018, HAS AN ESTIMATED REVENUE RANGE OF $250 MLN TO $300 MLN (USD) OVER FIVE YEARS; 20/04/2018 – DJ MAXIMUS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMS); 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS GETS 5-YR DISABILITY EMPLOYMENT SERVICES CONTRACT REBID

More notable recent MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Bemis Company, Inc. (BMS) – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “MAXIMUS Canada Project Receives Service to the Citizen Award – Business Wire” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About ONE Gas Inc (OGS) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “MAXIMUS Federal Receives Call Center of Excellence Recognition from BenchmarkPortal – Business Wire” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold MMS shares while 92 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 56.34 million shares or 3.79% less from 58.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems invested 0.01% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Ftb Advsr Inc reported 199 shares stake. 143,688 were reported by Manufacturers Life The. Shell Asset Management Company reported 8,170 shares. 878 were accumulated by Tower Limited Liability Company (Trc). Moreover, Fort Washington Invest Advisors Oh has 0.16% invested in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) for 200,788 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc reported 784,964 shares. Renaissance Techs Llc stated it has 445,100 shares. Moreover, Prudential Fin has 0.06% invested in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) for 542,179 shares. Panagora Asset Inc reported 211,052 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.07% of its portfolio in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). New Amsterdam Ptnrs Limited Liability Ny reported 30,517 shares. Moreover, Quantbot Technologies LP has 0.01% invested in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Epoch Investment Prns owns 532,970 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. State Street invested in 2.03 million shares.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $75.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cowen Inc by 21,500 shares to 87,000 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) by 125,908 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.58 million shares, and cut its stake in Quinstreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $470,290 activity.

More notable recent Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 06, 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 04, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Citrix Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/25/2019: NOK,NTGR,KN,CTXS – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citrix Systems: No Need To Panic – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 24, 2019.