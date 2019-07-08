Seizert Capital Partners Decreased Its Pfizer Com (PFE) Position by $13.50 Million; Stock Price Declined; Ugi New (UGI) Shareholder Hightower Advisors Trimmed Stake by $395,560

Seizert Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 87.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc sold 321,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 47,269 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, down from 368,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $43.35. About 18.74 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 04/04/2018 – U.S. FDA and European Medicines Agency Accept Regulatory Submissions for Review of Dacomitinib to Treat Metastatic Non-Small; 26/04/2018 – ROCHE HOLDING AG ROG.S SAYS TECENTRIQ SALES 139 MLN SFR VS RTRS POLL AVG 154 MLN SFR; 06/03/2018 – FDA POSTS STAFF REPORT ON PFIZER’S XELJANZ AHEAD OF PANEL; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS WITH P&G INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE FOR CONSUMER BUSINESS – CNBC, CITING; 07/03/2018 – Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus Infections Pipeline Highlights – 2017 Update – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 – Cellectis: Servier and Pfizer Announce Results of UCART19 First-in-Human Trials to Be Presented at the 44th EBMT (European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation) Annual Meeting; 01/05/2018 – Health Care Down After Merck, Pfizer Earnings — Health Care Roundup; 26/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 26 / 2018 – Pfizer, Inc. – North Country Region; 26/04/2018 – “The Future of Getting Old” – With Old Age, New Possibilities; 22/05/2018 – A Study Analyzing Observational Data Shows Real-World Effectiveness of Prevnar® 13 in Adults Age 65+

Hightower Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ugi Corp New (UGI) by 8.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc sold 7,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 80,336 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45M, down from 87,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ugi Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $53.15. About 701,330 shares traded. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has risen 7.78% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.35% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q Net $276M; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY REPORTS NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT; 16/05/2018 – UGI at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 02/05/2018 – UGI SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.70 TO $2.80, EST. $2.67; 19/04/2018 – DJ UGI Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UGI); 22/05/2018 – UGI Energy Services Announces New Marcellus Shale Development Gas Project; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q Rev $2.81B; 11/04/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Reminds UGI Electric Customers of April 13 Registration Deadline to Testify via Phone at Upcoming “Smart; 10/04/2018 – AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34 billion for 13.89 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Pfizer (PFE) Announces Results from XELJANZ XR ORAL Shift Study, The First Phase 3b/4 Study to Evaluate Methotrexate Withdrawal with JAK Inhibitor – StreetInsider.com” on June 12, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Healthcare Stocks to Buy With the Market Near All-Time Highs – Investorplace.com” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pfizer-Array Deal: Growth And Pipeline Addition – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dividend Arbitrage For Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Pfizer vs. Johnson & Johnson – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 07, 2019.

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45 billion and $2.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc Com (NYSE:MO) by 5,927 shares to 203,907 shares, valued at $11.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Enhanced Gbl Div Tr (BOE) by 99,296 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,797 shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc Com (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Commerce holds 0.09% or 475,651 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct invested in 393,097 shares. Hexavest Incorporated reported 3.15M shares stake. Bowling Port Mgmt Limited Co has 0.39% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Co stated it has 298,823 shares or 2.06% of all its holdings. Perritt Capital holds 0.27% or 16,832 shares in its portfolio. Parthenon Ltd Liability Company owns 120,492 shares or 1.14% of their US portfolio. Portland Glob Limited Liability Corporation reported 21,165 shares stake. Gideon Cap Advsr Incorporated reported 7,582 shares stake. Foster Dykema Cabot And Com Ma stated it has 20,034 shares. Everett Harris Co Ca holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 74,414 shares. Wasatch Advsrs holds 151,406 shares. Congress Asset Management Co Ma invested 0.01% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cipher Lp holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 43,634 shares. First Wilshire Inc reported 8,662 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity.

Analysts await UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 111.11% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.09 per share. UGI’s profit will be $33.10M for 69.93 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by UGI Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -86.71% negative EPS growth.

Hightower Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.08B and $14.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 341,360 shares to 344,360 shares, valued at $35.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Asml Holding N V (NASDAQ:ASML) by 5,878 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,107 shares, and has risen its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt (NYSE:APAM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold UGI shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 1.82% less from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Life stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Bluemountain Cap Management Lc holds 0% or 7,261 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust has invested 0% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Hennessy Advsrs Inc accumulated 526,652 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.08% or 119,520 shares. Whittier Tru invested in 986 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). 2.02M were accumulated by Prudential Financial Inc. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Company holds 0.05% or 9,537 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking Corp stated it has 143,428 shares. Mutual Of America Lc holds 0.14% or 170,488 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock stated it has 17.10 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Of Texas has 0.06% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Northern Trust holds 0.03% or 1.88 million shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Invests Ltd has 6,997 shares.