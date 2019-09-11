Seizert Capital Partners Cut Its Position in F5 Networks Com (FFIV) by $828,984 as Shares Declined; Ctc Boosted Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $384.30 Million

Ctc Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 4068.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc bought 215,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 221,203 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $393.91M, up from 5,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $872.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $10.8 during the last trading session, reaching $1820.55. About 2.61M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE REDUCED AMZN, ECA, BIIB, NKTR, AVGO IN 1Q: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Amazon may reportedly rival Walmart with bid to buy India’s Flipkart; 19/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ annual shareholder letter is widely considered a must-read among business leaders and executives worldwide; 17/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Emanuel on Amazon visit: `City is ready’; 02/05/2018 – Amazon is reportedly offering discounts to retailers for using its payment service; 19/04/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Amazon Hits 100 Million Prime Customers; 10/05/2018 – Novetta Achieves AWS Machine Learning Competency; 01/05/2018 – President Trump has publicly confronted the company for its tax practices, calling Amazon a “scam” that costs the Post Office “billions.”; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: As Mass. woos Amazon, governor acknowledges company will have an uphill battle in health care; 27/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon’s got a new Prime number – annual membership goes up to $119, from $99 Plus, Apple is exiting the Wi-Fi router business; Snapchat releases a new version of its video-recording Spectacles; and meet the women of cryptocurrency

Seizert Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in F5 Networks Inc Com (FFIV) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc sold 5,314 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 207,579 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.58 million, down from 212,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.74B market cap company. The stock increased 4.56% or $6.15 during the last trading session, reaching $140.88. About 596,148 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 21/05/2018 – F5 Appoints Francis J. Pelzer As Chief Financial Officer; 21/05/2018 – F5 NAMES FRANCIS J. PELZER AS CFO; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Adj EPS $2.31; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q EPS $1.77; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q NET REV. $533.3M, EST. $530.1M; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Pelzer to Succeed Andrew Reinland on May 21; 25/04/2018 – F5 Announces New Application Services Offering for Multi-Cloud Environments; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in F5 Networks; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Names Francis J. Pelzer as Financial Chief; 23/04/2018 – F5 Networks, Inc. vs Radware Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/23/2018

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Samlyn Cap Ltd Liability owns 57,442 shares for 2.42% of their portfolio. Private Asset Mngmt holds 1.78% or 5,624 shares in its portfolio. Linscomb Williams holds 2,647 shares. Regent Mngmt Limited Company holds 4,853 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas reported 1.13% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ctc Limited invested in 0.62% or 221,203 shares. Flow Traders Us Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 176 shares. Mitchell reported 7,173 shares. Scotia Capital invested in 48,130 shares or 1.1% of the stock. Hengehold Management Limited Liability Com holds 352 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bridgecreek Management Ltd has 4.72% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Aspiriant stated it has 1,135 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Destination Wealth Mgmt invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 489,968 shares or 2.48% of the stock. Fishman Jay A Mi has 0.01% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Ctc Llc, which manages about $63.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) by 25,180 shares to 689,861 shares, valued at $19.49B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 266,124 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,971 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (Call).

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45 billion and $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB) by 1,891 shares to 337,136 shares, valued at $67.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Robert Half Intl Inc Com (NYSE:RHI) by 42,981 shares in the quarter, for a total of 296,477 shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc Com (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Analysts await F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.99 EPS, down 18.78% or $0.46 from last year’s $2.45 per share. FFIV’s profit will be $109.35M for 17.70 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual EPS reported by F5 Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.51% EPS growth.