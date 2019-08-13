Seizert Capital Partners Continues to Hold Holding in Pacwest Bancorp Del Com (PACW); As Chevron (CVX) Shares Rose, Main Street Research Boosted by $369,123 Its Stake

Seizert Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del Com (PACW) by 11.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc bought 110,047 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The institutional investor held 1.06 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.90 million, up from 950,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pacwest Bancorp Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $34.04. About 515,350 shares traded. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has declined 22.77% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PACW News: 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP REPORTS INCREASED QTRLY DIV; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP PACW.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60/SHR; 27/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chairman and Laird Boulden is promoted to President, CapitalSource Division; 16/05/2018 – Square 1 Bank Announces Credit Facility to Global Cooling, Inc; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP – DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60 PER COMMON SHARE, AN INCREASE FROM $0.50 PER COMMON SHARE DECLARED LAST QUARTER; 16/05/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP HOLDERS VOTE AGAINST BOARD MEMBER ACKER; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend; 17/04/2018 PacWest Bancorp 1Q EPS 93c; 17/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP 1Q TE NIM 5.11%; 27/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chmn

Main Street Research Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 14.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc bought 3,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 24,019 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.96M, up from 21,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $121.55. About 3.88M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO SEES OIL ‘RANGE-BOUND’ NEAR CURRENT PRICES FOR 2018; 26/05/2018 – Sunday Observer: Kishu Gomes vacates top job at Chevron; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Tengiz Growth Project in Kazakhstan on Track to Deliver First Production in 2022; 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/25/2018 09:47 PM; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $37,764 MLN VS $33,421 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Chevron Announces Quarterly Dividend; 05/04/2018 – Kemira signs multiyear polymer supply agreement with Chevron; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N , EXXON MOBIL XOM.N ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B-$20B Annual Investment Range Through 2020

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Consider Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron: 3.9%-Yield, Moderate Valuation, Permian Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron declares $1.19 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Company reported 0.52% stake. Riggs Asset Managment reported 0.14% stake. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reported 347,968 shares stake. Town And Country Bank And Tru Dba First Bankers Tru invested in 47,232 shares. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management accumulated 12,850 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.04% or 55,291 shares. Charter Company owns 108,351 shares. Valmark Advisers accumulated 4,061 shares. Northstar Grp Incorporated has 0.22% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 994,811 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Birinyi Associate Inc accumulated 12,308 shares. 308,633 were accumulated by Clark Cap Mngmt Gru Incorporated. Bourgeon Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 17,833 shares or 1.29% of the stock. Catalyst Advisors Ltd invested 0.03% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cape Ann Bancorporation invested in 11,491 shares or 1.68% of the stock.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold PACW shares while 92 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 101.72 million shares or 5.72% less from 107.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Azimuth Capital Management Ltd Liability Com holds 88,830 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Company reported 60,385 shares stake. Mirae Asset Global Investments Ltd invested in 18,201 shares or 0% of the stock. 4.55M are owned by Wells Fargo & Mn. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.05% or 82,022 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust owns 106,099 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Company has 123,180 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0% of its portfolio in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) for 964 shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,140 shares. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Limited Liability Com holds 0.95% or 26,238 shares. Utd Service Automobile Association holds 0% or 18,773 shares. Raymond James Trust Na holds 0.02% or 9,006 shares. Quantitative Investment Mngmt Lc reported 14,200 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ledyard Fincl Bank stated it has 0.51% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Pinnacle Ltd Liability holds 9,795 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45 billion and $2.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 65,694 shares to 173,024 shares, valued at $17.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Republic Bancorp Ky Cl A (NASDAQ:RBCAA) by 23,164 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,413 shares, and cut its stake in Block H & R Inc Com (NYSE:HRB).

More notable recent PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “PacWest Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend Nasdaq:PACW – GlobeNewswire” on February 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PacWest Running Hard To Stay In Place – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PacWest Bancorp’s Merger With El Dorado Savings Bank Offers Significant Upside In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on November 20, 2018. More interesting news about PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “PacWest Bancorp and El Dorado Savings Bank Agree to Merge – GlobeNewswire” published on September 12, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.