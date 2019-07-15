Seizert Capital Partners Continues to Hold Holding in Fabrinet Shs (FN); As Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Stock Value Declined, Holder Pitcairn Company Lifted Position

Pitcairn Company increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 172.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company bought 9,634 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,227 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $625,000, up from 5,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $44.08. About 650,943 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 27.35% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.78% the S&P500.

Seizert Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Fabrinet Shs (FN) by 34.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc bought 15,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,951 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14M, up from 44,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Fabrinet Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $51.97. About 106,832 shares traded. Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has risen 59.62% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.19% the S&P500. Some Historical FN News: 15/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 2.8% of Fabrinet; 07/05/2018 – FABRINET 3Q ADJ EPS 71C, EST. 71C; 07/05/2018 – FABRINET 3Q REV. $332.2M, EST. $319.3M; 11/05/2018 – Congress Asset Management Co Exits Position in Fabrinet; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 59c; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet Sees 4Q Rev $334M-$342M; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.3% Position in Fabrinet; 02/04/2018 Fidelity Select Telecommunications Adds Fabrinet; 10/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold WAL shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,043 are owned by Peavine Ltd Liability Corporation. Dnb Asset As reported 68,113 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Blackrock Inc has 0.01% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Adage Capital Partners Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 245,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Sterling Cap Management Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 88,730 shares. Schroder Mngmt Gru owns 1.95 million shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership accumulated 22,028 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). First Tru Advisors LP holds 197,526 shares. Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 5,080 shares. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp reported 0.06% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Acadian Asset Llc invested in 154,144 shares. Hap Trading Ltd Company invested in 10,663 shares. Mariner Limited Liability reported 0.04% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

More notable recent Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Western Alliance Bank Announces Ratings from Moody’s Investors Service – Business Wire” on April 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Bentonville Vs. Bezos: Walmart Fires Return Salvo In Delivery War With Amazon – Benzinga” published on May 14, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast – Business Wire” on September 28, 2018. More interesting news about Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Wal-Mart battling Kroger â€¦ in China – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $920.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,017 shares to 38,008 shares, valued at $3.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 15,494 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,908 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $88,108 activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $92,000 was made by MCAUSLAN ROBERT REOCH on Monday, January 28. $113,125 worth of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) shares were bought by BOYD WILLIAM S.

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45B and $2.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp Com (NYSE:HHC) by 67,812 shares to 385,078 shares, valued at $42.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Republic Bancorp Ky Cl A (NASDAQ:RBCAA) by 23,164 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,413 shares, and cut its stake in F5 Networks Inc Com (NASDAQ:FFIV).

More notable recent Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Fabrinet (FN) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” on May 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fabrinet (FN) CEO Seamus Grady on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fabrinet: Gearing Up For A Rebound? – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2018. More interesting news about Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For May 6, 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “6 Stocks To Watch For August 20, 2018 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 20, 2018.