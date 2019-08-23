Seizert Capital Partners Boosted Its Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by $1.01 Million; Hillman Co Upped Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake by $2.23 Million

Seizert Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc bought 10,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 471,541 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.73 million, up from 461,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $108.72. About 9.07M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 19/04/2018 – 75% of ultra-rich investors predict the economy will hit recession by 2020, a J.P. Morgan survey found; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon’s health venture with Berkshire and JPM is scouting CEOs – CNBC; 13/03/2018 – Big banks shake up Washington lobbying shops; 04/04/2018 – JPMORGAN: CONTRACT TO IMPLEMENT BLACK KNIGHT LOANSPHERE EMPOWER; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Private Bank Adds Matthews for Sustainable Investing; 10/04/2018 – BLACK HILLS CORP BKH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $52; 22/03/2018 – J. P. Morgan developed Quorum two years ago for clearing and settling derivatives and cross-border payments; 27/04/2018 – This earnings season is ‘about as good as it gets’: J.P. Morgan’s David Kelly; 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO ENDS PRESENTATION AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Above 200-D-MA: Technicals

Hillman Co increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillman Co bought 1,253 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 15,475 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.56M, up from 14,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillman Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $893.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $17.94 during the last trading session, reaching $1805.6. About 2.51M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – Exclusive: Walmart and Target Take Page From Amazon’s Cloud Playbook; 26/04/2018 – Zillow: Greater Toronto Would See Only Modest Rent Boost From Amazon HQ2; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Raising Price of Annual Prime Membership to $119: TOPLive; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will increase the price of its annual Prime plan effective on May 11; 13/05/2018 – Walmart shifts global strategy to battle Amazon; 27/04/2018 – “Amazon is like a well-tuned army” says Jim Cramer; 04/04/2018 – Trump’s meeting with a major tech CEO reportedly included a discussion about a potential Amazon-Pentagon deal worth billions; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Pauses Huge Development Plans in Seattle Over Tax Plan; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY AMAZON WEB SERVICES NET SALES $5,442 MLN VS $3,661 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 16/05/2018 – Amazon cuts Whole Foods prices for Prime members in new grocery showdown

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,873 were reported by Perkins Coie Communications. Community Commercial Bank Of Raymore invested in 3.63% or 98,943 shares. Atlas Browninc invested 1.53% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Boston Private Wealth Limited Co stated it has 581,812 shares or 2.33% of all its holdings. Sit Invest Associates reported 251,748 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Trust Department Mb Fin Comml Bank N A invested in 6,898 shares. Copeland Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 26,853 shares. Apriem Advsrs reported 2.11% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 5,189 are owned by Meridian Inv Counsel Incorporated. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Guardian Cap LP reported 0.35% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Central Financial Bank Trust invested 0.12% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wms Ptnrs Limited Liability reported 13,654 shares. Bedell Frazier Invest Counseling Limited Liability Corp reported 0.09% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Alphaone Ser Limited Liability, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,000 shares.

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45B and $2.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sp Plus Corp Com (NASDAQ:SP) by 21,194 shares to 63,932 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc Com (NYSE:DGX) by 74,287 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 208,663 shares, and cut its stake in Rmr Group Inc Cl A.

