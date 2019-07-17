Seidman Lawrence B Upped Peapack (PGC) Holding by $1.98 Million; Shareholder Bbr Partners Upped Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holding

Seidman Lawrence B increased its stake in Peapack (PGC) by 76.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B bought 76,191 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.88% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 176,191 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Peapack for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $544.11 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $27.98. About 18,521 shares traded. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) has declined 16.68% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PGC News: 24/04/2018 – Doug Kennedy, President and CEO of Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Addresses Recent Events Within the Banking Industry; 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo; 27/04/2018 – PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY DILUTED EPS $ 0.57; 18/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires William C. Gascoigne to Lead its Professional Services Group; 16/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Brydget Falk-Drigan as Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer; 27/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Reports a Strong First Quarter and Declares Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGC); 19/03/2018 Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Commercial Private Banker; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle is promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 19/03/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Comml Private Banker

Bbr Partners Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 63.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc bought 16,556 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 42,809 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.22M, up from 26,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $214.11. About 1.86 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 25/05/2018 – Italian government measures could erode banks’ capital ratios- Goldman; 08/03/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 21.3 FROM SFR 20.3; 26/03/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK HAS APPROACHED ONE OF GOLDMAN SACHS’ MOST SENIOR EXECUTIVES TO REPLACE JOHN CRYAN – TIMES; 21/05/2018 – Jan Hatzius, chief economist at Goldman Sachs, sees the deficit ballooning to $2.05 trillion (7 percent of GDP) by 2028; 15/04/2018 – Goldman buys personal finance app Clarity Money; 15/03/2018 – WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PLC WLTW.O : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 03/05/2018 – Ex-Goldman Sachs programmer loses bid to overturn conviction; 07/03/2018 – TRANSACTION CAPITAL LTD – GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL IS ACTING AS SOLE BOOKRUNNER AND JOINT LEAD MANAGER; 20/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs and the CIA? Gary Cohn was reportedly almost named top spymaster; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs tells its clients to buy high-growth companies

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold PGC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 13.20 million shares or 1.06% less from 13.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Dempsey Management Lc accumulated 20,447 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability invested in 220,582 shares or 0% of the stock. State Street has invested 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0% or 8,239 shares in its portfolio. Addison Capital, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 16,000 shares. Ejf Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.14% or 43,864 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can reported 53,539 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership invested 0.01% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Engineers Gate Manager Lp has 8,225 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership invested in 491,053 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada reported 2,032 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 0% invested in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) for 19,800 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 11,527 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) or 67,054 shares. Salzhauer Michael accumulated 137,615 shares or 1.77% of the stock.

More notable recent Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires William C. Gascoigne to Lead its Professional Services Group – GlobeNewswire” on April 18, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (PGC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 07, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on November 06, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Paragon Care Limited (ASX:PGC) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires June Ryan, Senior Managing Director & Senior Trust Officer, Peapack Private Wealth Management – GlobeNewswire” published on September 10, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Doug Kennedy, President and CEO of Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Addresses Recent Events Within the Banking Industry – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 24, 2018.

Bbr Partners Llc, which manages about $7.35B and $769.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 3,284 shares to 4,688 shares, valued at $514,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 13,856 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,171 shares, and cut its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).