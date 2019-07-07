Seidman Lawrence B Trimmed Si Finl Group Md (SIFI) Stake as Shares Rose; As Seaboard (SEB) Share Value Rose, Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake

Seidman Lawrence B decreased its stake in Si Finl Group Inc Md (SIFI) by 74.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B sold 266,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 90,566 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, down from 356,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Si Finl Group Inc Md for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $174.90 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $14.86. About 223,381 shares traded or 751.75% up from the average. SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI) has risen 0.07% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SIFI News: 17/04/2018 – Sl FINANCIAL GROUP INC SIFI.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.17; 17/04/2018 SI Financial 1Q EPS 17c; 17/04/2018 – Sl Financial Group, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – SI Financial Group, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Sl FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 17/04/2018 – SI Financial Group, Inc. Reports Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ SI Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIFI)

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Seaboard Corp (SEB) by 36.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc sold 100 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 174 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $746,000, down from 274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Seaboard Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $58.31 during the last trading session, reaching $4134.88. About 235 shares traded. Seaboard Corporation (NYSEMKT:SEB) has risen 9.48% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.05% the S&P500. Some Historical SEB News: 23/03/2018 – Seaboard Corp: Steven J. Bresky Is CEO of Seaboard Corp; 02/05/2018 – Seaboard Corp 1Q Net $32M; 23/03/2018 – Seaboard Foods Names President And CEO; 23/03/2018 – SEABOARD CORP SEB.A – DARWIN “DUKE” SAND HAS BEEN NAMED NEXT PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 23/03/2018 – SEABOARD FOODS DARWIN SAND AS CEO; 02/05/2018 – Seaboard Corp 1Q EPS $26.75; 02/05/2018 – SEABOARD 1Q EPS $26.75; 24/05/2018 – Seaboard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Seaboard Corp: Terry J. Holton, Pres of Pork Division, Seaboard Foods LLC, Intends to Retire in 2018; 23/03/2018 – SEABOARD FOODS NAMES PRESIDENT, CEO

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74 million and $272.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC) by 34,968 shares to 72,817 shares, valued at $966,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rmr Real Estate Income Fund by 34,016 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,417 shares, and has risen its stake in Allianzgi Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.

Seidman Lawrence B, which manages about $122.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Connectone Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 183,718 shares to 390,781 shares, valued at $7.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bankwell Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) by 126,112 shares in the quarter, for a total of 698,157 shares, and has risen its stake in Columbia Finl Inc.

