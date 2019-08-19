Seidman Lawrence B Stake in Si Finl Group Md (SIFI) Lowered by $3.19 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Stake Raised by Hitchwood Capital Management Lp

Seidman Lawrence B decreased its stake in Si Finl Group Inc Md (SIFI) by 74.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B sold 266,100 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 90,566 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, down from 356,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Si Finl Group Inc Md for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $174.90 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $14.86. It is down 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SIFI News: 17/04/2018 – Sl FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 17/04/2018 – SI Financial Group, Inc. Reports Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 17/04/2018 – SI Financial Group, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Sl FINANCIAL GROUP INC SIFI.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.17; 17/04/2018 SI Financial 1Q EPS 17c; 19/04/2018 – DJ SI Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIFI); 17/04/2018 – Sl Financial Group, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp bought 900,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.00 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.94 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03M shares traded or 2.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences; 10/04/2018 – Compuware Announces Day One Support for the IBM z14 ZR1; 17/04/2018 – Jibe Announces a Full Migration for its Customers After Showing lmpressive Results in Google Cloud’s Job Discovery Beta Program; 26/04/2018 – RPost and Global Micro Make Email Security Ubiquitous in South Africa; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY REVENUE IN PRODUCTIVITY AND BUSINESS PROCESSES WAS $9.0 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 19/03/2018 – GEAR Blockchain and Routemaster Announce New GEAR Blockchain Growth Advisor; 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas; 23/03/2018 – Time: Apple Is About to Release a Cheaper iPad to Take on Microsoft and Google; 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS ‘l’VE BEEN SURPRISED THAT THE RATE OF DECLINE HAS NOT MODERATED’ IN NEWSPAPERS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.88 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 7 investors sold SIFI shares while 15 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 5.58 million shares or 6.60% less from 5.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Company reported 0% in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI). Vanguard Gru has 0% invested in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI) for 681,007 shares. Wells Fargo Mn, a California-based fund reported 17,652 shares. Gabelli & Co Inv Advisers invested in 0.37% or 223,576 shares. Cornerstone Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI) for 390 shares. Citigroup Inc has 2,748 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Twin Tree Mgmt LP has invested 0% in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI). Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 3 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 11,600 shares. Stifel Finance Corporation holds 28,571 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prelude Cap Lc reported 100,816 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 35 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Tech Llc owns 497,358 shares. 185,997 were accumulated by State Street. The Germany-based Deutsche Bancshares Ag has invested 0% in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI).

Seidman Lawrence B, which manages about $122.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Peapack (NASDAQ:PGC) by 76,191 shares to 176,191 shares, valued at $4.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Banc Of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) by 256,184 shares in the quarter, for a total of 471,989 shares, and has risen its stake in Bankwell Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG).

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83M and $6.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 1.96 million shares to 10.69M shares, valued at $3.02 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing.