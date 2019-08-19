Seidman Lawrence B Stake in Peapack (PGC) Upped by $1.98 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Nvidia (NVDA) Market Valuation Declined While First Interstate Bank Upped by $637,419 Its Holding

Seidman Lawrence B increased its stake in Peapack (PGC) by 76.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B bought 76,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.04% . The institutional investor held 176,191 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Peapack for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $535.83 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $27.54. About 66,869 shares traded or 5.60% up from the average. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) has declined 14.83% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PGC News: 19/03/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Comml Private Banker; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle is promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 27/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Reports a Strong First Quarter and Declares Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/03/2018 Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Commercial Private Banker; 16/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Brydget Falk-Drigan as Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer; 18/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires William C. Gascoigne to Lead its Professional Services Group; 24/04/2018 – Doug Kennedy, President and CEO of Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Addresses Recent Events Within the Banking Industry; 27/04/2018 – Peapack Gladstone 1Q EPS 57c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGC); 27/04/2018 – PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY DILUTED EPS $ 0.57

First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 3043.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank bought 3,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 3,678 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $660,000, up from 117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.17B market cap company. The stock increased 7.25% or $10.79 during the last trading session, reaching $159.56. About 25.38 million shares traded or 146.10% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA CEO SAYS INVESTMENT IN SELF-DRIVING TECHNOLOGY WILL RISE, NOT FALL, IN AFTERMATH OF UBER FATALITY; 16/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 11/05/2018 – Business Insider: Nvidia says Fortnite is a ‘home run’; 25/04/2018 – Several companies, from chipmaker Nvidia to toymaker Hasbro, are reporting the impact of a shortage of truck drivers on their businesses; 26/03/2018 – H2O.ai Unleashes H2O4GPU and Driverless Al for the Latest NVIDIA CUDA 9 and Tesla V100 Platforms; 01/05/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Events for Financial Community; 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Delive; 29/03/2018 – DDN Storage Announces Groundbreaking 33GB/s Performance to NVIDIA DGX Servers to Accelerate Machine Learning and Al Initiatives; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia: Does the Whole Self-Driving Timeline Have to Be Reassessed? — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guinness Asset invested in 1.14% or 37,260 shares. Narwhal Cap invested 0.15% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Gofen Glossberg Lc Il invested 0.11% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Ims Mngmt holds 0.86% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 5,834 shares. City Holdg Communication owns 0.03% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 650 shares. Firsthand Capital has 3.35% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj invested in 0.4% or 5,000 shares. 43,732 are held by Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca. Connor Clark Lunn Mgmt Ltd accumulated 34,990 shares. 135,973 are held by Waddell & Reed Inc. Northeast Consultants owns 2,282 shares. Capital Impact Limited Liability Company holds 17,620 shares or 1.04% of its portfolio. Ipg Advisors Lc stated it has 34,053 shares. Commercial Bank Of Mellon Corp holds 0.24% or 4.70M shares. Capital Invest Counsel Inc, North Carolina-based fund reported 19,320 shares.

First Interstate Bank, which manages about $448.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,694 shares to 115,063 shares, valued at $13.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Trust (HYG) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,610 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Percentage Of Paragon Care Limited (ASX:PGC) Shares Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Christopher J. Colombo, CPA, MBA, as a Wealth Advisor for its Subsidiary, Quadrant Capital Management – GlobeNewswire” published on June 05, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires William â€œBillâ€ M. Robb as a Senior Managing Director, Senior Portfolio Manager for Peapack Private – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2018. More interesting news about Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation to Acquire Point View Wealth Management – GlobeNewswire” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation to Acquire Lassus Wherley & Associates, P.C. – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 29, 2018.