Seidman Lawrence B Stake in Banc Of California (BANC) Has Upped by $758,342 as Shares Rose; Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Stake Lifted by Axa

Seidman Lawrence B increased its stake in Banc Of California Inc (BANC) by 12.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B bought 58,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.00% . The institutional investor held 530,323 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.41M, up from 471,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Banc Of California Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $752.01 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.78. About 7,324 shares traded. Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has declined 20.46% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BANC News: 04/04/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Banc of California, Inc. (BANC); 15/05/2018 – Banc of California Announces Quarterly Dividends; 08/05/2018 – Banc of California Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Comml and Private Banking Expansion in San Diego; 07/05/2018 – Banc of California Presenting at Conference May 9; 27/04/2018 – BANC OF CALIFORNIA INC QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $71.4 MLN VS $80.5 MLN; 15/03/2018 BANC OF CALIFORNIA SAYS PROVISION REFLECTS FRAUD BY BORROWER; 16/03/2018 – Banc of California Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 11/04/2018 – Bankers Cobalt Corp Schedule Conference Call for April 12; 19/04/2018 – Los Angeles Football Club Selects Appetize To lnnovate Food And Beverage Sales At Brand New Banc Of California Stadium

Axa increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa bought 805 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 34,579 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.34 million, up from 33,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $6.24 during the last trading session, reaching $805.45. About 362,722 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 30/03/2018 – Chipotle Performance Was Below Targets for Annual Cash Incentive Program; Company Performance Factor Was 47% of Targe; 09/04/2018 – Chipotle Sets New Goal To Drive Environmental Sustainability; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS FINALIZING PLANS FOR A NEW CMO; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Newport Beach Will Serve as Headquarters for Supply Chain, Food Safety, Technology, HR; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS IT WILL EVALUATE UNDERPERFORMING ASSETS; 23/04/2018 – Chipotle Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican: Effective Tax Rate Was 36.9% for 1Q; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE TO EVALUATE LESS THAN 100 OF ITS RESTAURANTS; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle Mexican Grill: Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer Mark Crumpacker to Resign, Effective March 15; 07/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Seattle Genetics, PBF Energy, Chipotle Mexican Grill, CIT Group Inc (DEL), PDL BioPharm

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chipotle dazzles with +10% comp – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Caterpillar, Costco, Chipotle, eBay, Groupon, Honeywell, Mastercard, Newmont Goldcorp, Roku, Zoetis and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sell Chipotle Ahead Of Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on January 22, 2019. More interesting news about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Investors look for sizzle in restaurant sector – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: March 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold CMG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 24.73 million shares or 2.50% less from 25.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rampart Investment Lc has invested 0.09% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Axa holds 0.1% or 34,579 shares in its portfolio. 16,663 were reported by Canada Pension Plan Board. Ballentine Partners Ltd Co owns 0% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 79 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 67,937 shares. D E Shaw Com holds 0.05% or 59,283 shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Lc invested in 0.01% or 992 shares. Syntal Limited Liability Corp holds 0.25% or 1,565 shares. Moreover, Miles Capital has 0.2% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) or 1 shares. Driehaus Cap Ltd Liability stated it has 1,104 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa reported 8,547 shares stake. 11,343 were accumulated by Arizona State Retirement Sys. Gabelli Co Advisers reported 0.51% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Century Cos Inc has 436,074 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio.

Axa, which manages about $25.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insight Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 8,500 shares to 19,100 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exterran Corp by 99,289 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,557 shares, and cut its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH).

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $58.09 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 9 investors sold BANC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 49.40 million shares or 0.77% more from 49.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Mngmt Limited Company holds 0% or 17,947 shares. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd has invested 0% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). California State Teachers Retirement, a California-based fund reported 69,762 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 9,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prudential Public Ltd Com has 0.04% invested in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) for 858,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 0% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 29,055 shares. The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 4,799 shares. Pacific Ridge Capital Prns Ltd Liability Co holds 0.27% or 75,970 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has 14,663 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag has 0% invested in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Ameritas Inv invested in 0% or 3,886 shares. State Street has 0% invested in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Second Curve Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 6.07% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) or 632,341 shares.

More notable recent Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Investors Should Think About This Before Buying It For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Banc of California, Inc. (BANC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Ocbj.com published: “Banc of California Says Defrauded of $36.1M – Orange County Business Journal” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Banc of California Announces Quarterly Dividends – Business Wire” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Smart To Buy Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 25, 2019.