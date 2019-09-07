Seidman Lawrence B Position in Malvern Bancorp (MLVF) Has Upped by $1.72 Million as Market Valuation Rose; First Washington Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) Trimmed by $1.10 Million

First Washington Corp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 16.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp sold 617 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,014 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.37M, down from 3,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $875.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – AMAZON SAYS AMAZON TRANSLATE NOW SERVICE WIDELY AVAILABLE; 12/04/2018 – FEATURE-Chocolate forests: Can cocoa help save the Amazon?; 24/03/2018 – Leicester Mercur: Amazon set to sign deal for massive base; 26/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again (which means they won’t be on YouTube); 20/03/2018 – Health Purchase: Amazon taps health information expert with Texas connection to lead health tech business; 17/05/2018 – Will Whole Foods Discount Leave Amazon Holding the Bag? — Barron’s Blog; 08/04/2018 – Quantum Cloud Partners with AWS to Provide Global Cloud Rendering; 28/03/2018 – Tech Today: Trump vs Amazon, Facebook Bounces Back, Waymo Motors On — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Says It Is Fully Cooperating With Japanese Regulators’ Probe; 19/04/2018 – P, GOOG, AAPL and 1 more/@kanyewest: me and Cudi album June 8th – ! $P $GOOG $AAPL $AMZN

Seidman Lawrence B increased its stake in Malvern Bancorp Inc (MLVF) by 13.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B bought 86,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 705,782 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.20 million, up from 619,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Malvern Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.77 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $21.03. About 4,414 shares traded. Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) has declined 13.48% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.48% the S&P500.

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40 million and $197.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (NYSE:VG) by 159,800 shares to 532,927 shares, valued at $5.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fireeye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 51,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 208,959 shares, and has risen its stake in Nlight Inc.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.20B for 99.65 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

