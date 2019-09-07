Seidman Lawrence B Maintains Stake in Peapack (PGC); Eog Res (EOG) Shareholder Taurus Asset Management Raised Holding by $5.05 Million

Seidman Lawrence B increased its stake in Peapack (PGC) by 76.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B bought 76,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.04% . The institutional investor held 176,191 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Peapack for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $539.13M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $27.71. About 76,102 shares traded or 12.12% up from the average. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) has declined 14.83% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PGC News: 27/04/2018 – Peapack Gladstone 1Q EPS 57c; 16/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Brydget Falk-Drigan as Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle is promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle Is Promoted to Executive Vice Pres, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 19/03/2018 Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Commercial Private Banker; 27/04/2018 – PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY DILUTED EPS $ 0.57; 21/04/2018 – DJ Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGC); 19/03/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Comml Private Banker; 18/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires William C. Gascoigne to Lead its Professional Services Group; 23/05/2018 – Peapack Gladstone Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Taurus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 41.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc bought 53,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 181,412 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.27M, up from 128,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 3.73M shares traded or 4.13% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 03/05/2018 – EOG to Accelerate Dividend Growth as Shale Becomes Cash Machine; 27/03/2018 – EOG SEES LOWERING ITS WELL COSTS ANOTHER 9% IN PERMIAN BASIN; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – ON TRACK TO REDUCE WELL COSTS 5 PERCENT IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources: Maintained Forecast for 2018 Cap Expenditures of $5.4B-$5.8B; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG RESOURCES SAYS SEEKING TO SELL UK OFFSHORE BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – TARGETS $3 BLN DEBT REDUCTION AND HIGHER DIVIDEND GROWTH RATE; 04/05/2018 – EOG COO BILLY HELMS COMMENTS ON FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 26/03/2018 – EOG Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CORPORATE M&A `NOT IN GAMEPLAN’ AT PRESENT TIME; 25/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: EOG Resources is selling its entire British North Sea operations(Company is already the largest U.S

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $13,678 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold PGC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 13.20 million shares or 1.06% less from 13.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Lc has 0% invested in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) for 4,591 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 0% invested in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) for 3,941 shares. Price Michael F accumulated 100,800 shares. The New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Engineers Gate Manager Lp owns 8,225 shares. Cannell Peter B & Company reported 0.01% stake. Teton Advsrs holds 0.02% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) or 8,000 shares. Endicott owns 500,000 shares or 12.82% of their US portfolio. Globeflex Capital LP holds 0.15% or 26,301 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Sei Invs has 0% invested in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) for 11,996 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). 134 were accumulated by Fmr Lc. 11,149 were reported by Us Fincl Bank De. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt reported 95,862 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hrt Financial Lc invested 0.03% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Capital Int Ca has 0.67% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Middleton Company Inc Ma holds 30,244 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.41% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 71,566 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Prtnrs reported 0.02% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Ca has invested 0.51% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Guardian Life Of America holds 0.02% or 1,672 shares. The Michigan-based White Pine Invest Co has invested 1.23% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Davis R M invested 0.01% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Amarillo State Bank holds 7,864 shares. 3,738 are held by Landscape Ltd. 25,522 were reported by Nuveen Asset Management Limited Company. Clearbridge Invs Lc holds 280 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Perkins Coie Tru accumulated 355 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank owns 4,358 shares.

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50 million and $715.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,790 shares to 133,355 shares, valued at $25.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 116,055 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,875 shares, and cut its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX).