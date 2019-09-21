Seidman Lawrence B Maintains Position in Banc Of California (BANC); Tower International (TOWR) Holding Upped by Phocas Financial Corp

Seidman Lawrence B increased its stake in Banc Of California Inc (BANC) by 12.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B bought 58,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.00% . The institutional investor held 530,323 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.41 million, up from 471,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Banc Of California Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $729.62M market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.34. About 748,347 shares traded or 103.15% up from the average. Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has declined 20.46% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BANC News: 28/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Hiring of Leticia Aguilar as Executive Vice Pres, Community Banking; 13/04/2018 – 2 Undisclosed $BANC Money laundering issues? Docs suggest they retained AML remediation expert Dominion Advisory to communicate with investigators; 09/05/2018 – Banc of California Announces Expansion of Entertainment and Sports Banking Groups within Private Banking Division; 15/03/2018 – BANC OF CALIFORNIA INC – COMPANY ESTIMATES THAT CHARGE-OFF AMOUNT WILL HAVE AN IMMATERIAL IMPACT ON VARIOUS REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS; 19/04/2018 – Los Angeles Football Club Selects Appetize To Innovate Food And Beverage Sales At Brand New Banc Of California Stadium; 07/04/2018 – Bankers Cobalt Corp Discovers Elevated Cobalt And Copper In Soil Sampling At Kabolela South; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Banc of California; 06/04/2018 – Banc of California Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 20/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Commercial and Private Banking Expansion in San Diego; 04/04/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Banc of California, Inc. (BANC)

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Tower International Inc (TOWR) by 12.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 24,722 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.29% . The institutional investor held 229,848 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.48M, up from 205,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Tower International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $640.37 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $30.95. About 204,444 shares traded. Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR) has declined 2.07% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TOWR News: 03/05/2018 – Tower International Sees FY18 Rev $2.15B; 07/05/2018 – Tower International at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Tower International 1Q Net $17.3M; 19/04/2018 – Tower International Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Tower International 1Q Rev $563.5M; 03/05/2018 – Tower International Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.10; 23/04/2018 – DJ Tower International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TOWR); 03/05/2018 – Tower International Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.08; 20/03/2018 – fusionZONE Automotive, LLC Appoints Steve Greenfield as President; 03/05/2018 – Tower International 1Q EPS 83c

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $934.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centerstate Banks Inc (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 57,794 shares to 534,068 shares, valued at $12.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avx Corporation (NYSE:AVX) by 57,115 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 534,301 shares, and cut its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold TOWR shares while 37 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 17.97 million shares or 0.60% more from 17.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc holds 304,720 shares. Bridgeway Cap Management Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR). Bancshares Of Ny Mellon accumulated 209,889 shares. 24,700 were reported by James Inv. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 1,675 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Phocas Corp reported 229,848 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 255,377 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt reported 75,725 shares. D E Shaw And reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR). Moreover, State Street Corporation has 0% invested in Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR). Moreover, Metropolitan Life Communications New York has 0% invested in Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR). First Quadrant LP Ca has invested 0% in Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR). Legal General Public Ltd reported 3,577 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated owns 112,011 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Communications Mn reported 0% in Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR).

