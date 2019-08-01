Seidman Lawrence B Lowered Position in Community Finl Md (TCFC) by $1.71 Million as Stock Price Rose; Kayne Anderson Mlp (KYN) Position Raised by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp

Seidman Lawrence B decreased its stake in Community Finl Corp Md (TCFC) by 77.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B sold 61,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 18,079 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $513,000, down from 79,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Community Finl Corp Md for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $181.60 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $32.53. About 4,764 shares traded. The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) has declined 5.22% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TCFC News: 09/05/2018 – TCFC FINANCE LTD TCFC.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 159.4 MLN RUPEES VS 74.7 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 09/05/2018 – INDIA’S TCFC FINANCE LTD TCFC.BO – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 11.3 MLN RUPEES VS LOSS 98.6 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 29/03/2018 – The Community Financial Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – The Community Financial Corporation Reports Operating Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 09/05/2018 – TCFC FINANCE LTD TCFC.BO – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 1.50 RUPEES PER SHARE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Community Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TCFC); 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Tcfc Finance for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 02/05/2018 – Community Financial 1Q EPS 22c; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Tcfc Finance for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 09/05/2018 – Community Bank of the Chesapeake is Casual for a Cause

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Mlp (KYN) by 10.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought 3,800 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 39,025 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $626.00 million, up from 35,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Kayne Anderson Mlp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.17. About 616,808 shares traded or 63.43% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Seidman Lawrence B, which manages about $122.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Banc Of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) by 256,184 shares to 471,989 shares, valued at $6.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bankwell Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) by 126,112 shares in the quarter, for a total of 698,157 shares, and has risen its stake in Connectone Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:CNOB).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $29,970 activity. MIDDLETON MICHAEL L also sold $33,000 worth of The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) on Tuesday, February 12.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. 5,304 Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) shares with value of $80,515 were bought by THACKER WILLIAM L.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10 million and $276.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Lp (NYSE:EPD) by 700 shares to 16,659 shares, valued at $485.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aecom Technology Corp (NYSE:ACM) by 100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,500 shares, and cut its stake in Energy Transfer Equity (NYSE:ETE).