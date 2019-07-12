Seidman Lawrence B Lowered Its Si Finl Group Md (SIFI) Stake by $3.19 Million; Stock Rose; Salzhauer Michael Has Boosted Its Allstate (ALL) Holding

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 162.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 4,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,338 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $691,000, up from 2,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $103.76. About 660,312 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 0.03% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 01/05/2018 – ALLSTATE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.63, EST. $2.60; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR MARCH 2018 OF $175 MLN AFTER-TAX; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR THE MONTH OF MARCH 2018 OF $222 MILLION; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Allstate Sr. Unsec. Debt And Pref. Shares; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Allstate’s Senior Notes A3 And Preferred Stock, Series G Baa3(hyb), Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES MARCH CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $175M AFTER-TAX; 06/04/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Positive Implications and Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of The Allstate Corporation; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Allstate’s Senior Note and Preferred Stock Issuances; 06/04/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Positive Implications and Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of The Allstate Corporation and Its Key Subsidiaries; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE REPORTS APRIL 2018 CATASTROPHE LOSS ESTIMATE

Seidman Lawrence B decreased its stake in Si Finl Group Inc Md (SIFI) by 74.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B sold 266,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 90,566 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, down from 356,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Si Finl Group Inc Md for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $174.90 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $14.86. About 223,381 shares traded or 662.39% up from the average. SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI) has risen 0.07% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SIFI News: 17/04/2018 – Sl FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Sl FINANCIAL GROUP INC SIFI.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.17; 17/04/2018 – SI Financial Group, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ SI Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIFI); 17/04/2018 SI Financial 1Q EPS 17c; 17/04/2018 – SI Financial Group, Inc. Reports Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Sl Financial Group, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.52, from 1.88 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 7 investors sold SIFI shares while 15 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 5.58 million shares or 6.60% less from 5.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0% or 26,943 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management holds 148,576 shares. Gabelli Advisers Incorporated reported 223,576 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase Commerce has invested 0% of its portfolio in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI). 10,342 were reported by Teton Advisors. 3 are owned by State Bank Of Montreal Can. Fincl Bank Of America De has 18,216 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deutsche State Bank Ag accumulated 13,934 shares. Susquehanna International Grp Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 19,607 shares or 0% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 17,106 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Inc accumulated 867 shares or 0% of the stock. Meeder Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI). Barclays Public Ltd Company stated it has 0% in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 12,240 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Yakira Mgmt holds 72,000 shares.

More notable recent SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Tesla Stock Fell Monday – Nasdaq” on May 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SI Financial Group, Inc. Announces Stockholder Approval of Merger With Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on April 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Zions sheds ‘big bank’ label, removed from SIFI list – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2018. More interesting news about SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SI Financial Group, Inc. Announces Management Changes – GlobeNewswire” published on November 20, 2017 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After “Apex Legends Season 2″ Disappointment, Is Electronic Arts a Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Seidman Lawrence B, which manages about $122.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Connectone Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 183,718 shares to 390,781 shares, valued at $7.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Banc Of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) by 256,184 shares in the quarter, for a total of 471,989 shares, and has risen its stake in Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 0.2% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 106,519 shares. Swiss Financial Bank holds 0.16% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 1.57M shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Com invested in 134 shares. Cap Advsrs Llc reported 0.01% stake. Boston Prns owns 11.11M shares. Richard Bernstein Ltd Llc invested in 0.08% or 25,392 shares. First Trust Advisors Lp has invested 0.19% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Lingohr Partner Asset Gmbh has 10,932 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Limited Liability holds 245 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moors And Cabot Inc owns 7,464 shares. Haverford Tru Co holds 0.01% or 3,608 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corp owns 16.34M shares. 7,416 were accumulated by Community Bancorporation Of Raymore. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh accumulated 0.13% or 5,574 shares. Boltwood Capital Mngmt has 1.26% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL).

More notable recent The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Technology Executives Are Very Concerned About Cybersecurity, And Financial Services Execs Should Be Too – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “This Fintech ETF Just Keeps On Surging – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Would WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Instructure (NYSE:INST) Share Price Is Up 121% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE Gets New Cannabis ETF With Unique Characteristics – Forbes” with publication date: July 08, 2019.