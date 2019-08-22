Seidman Lawrence B Lowered Its Position in Community Finl Md (TCFC) by $1.71 Million as Valuation Rose; As Home Depot (HD) Shares Rose, U S Global Investors Has Increased Its Stake

U S Global Investors Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 22.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc bought 1,693 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 9,101 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, up from 7,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $221.9. About 3.66M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Seidman Lawrence B decreased its stake in Community Finl Corp Md (TCFC) by 77.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B sold 61,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 18,079 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $513,000, down from 79,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Community Finl Corp Md for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $177.47M market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $31.79. About 324 shares traded. The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) has declined 5.22% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TCFC News: 29/03/2018 – The Community Financial Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – The Community Financial Corporation Reports Operating Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Community Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TCFC); 15/03/2018 Porter Keadle Moore Offers Innovative Solution for Community Financial Institutions to Manage Information Security Functions and Compliance; 02/05/2018 – Community Financial 1Q EPS 22c; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Tcfc Finance for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 09/05/2018 – TCFC FINANCE LTD TCFC.BO – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 1.50 RUPEES PER SHARE; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Tcfc Finance for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 09/05/2018 – TCFC FINANCE LTD TCFC.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 159.4 MLN RUPEES VS 74.7 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 09/05/2018 – INDIA’S TCFC FINANCE LTD TCFC.BO – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 11.3 MLN RUPEES VS LOSS 98.6 MLN RUPEES YR AGO

Seidman Lawrence B, which manages about $122.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bankwell Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) by 126,112 shares to 698,157 shares, valued at $20.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Banc Of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) by 256,184 shares in the quarter, for a total of 471,989 shares, and has risen its stake in Columbia Finl Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold TCFC shares while 11 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 1.53 million shares or 10.70% less from 1.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Germany-based Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0% in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC). The New York-based Tower Research Limited Company (Trc) has invested 0% in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC). 2,375 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase &. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The holds 231,523 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Blackrock invested in 0% or 214,847 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) for 64,901 shares. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 1,627 shares. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 0% in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC). Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Company owns 42,790 shares. Grp Inc owns 3,089 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern Tru reported 49,353 shares stake. Heritage Wealth reported 0% in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC). Wellington Gp Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC). Seidman Lawrence B stated it has 0.42% in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC). Private Cap Management Lc invested in 189,089 shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $3,030 activity.

