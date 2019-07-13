Seidman Lawrence B Lowered Its Community Finl Md (TCFC) Position by $1.71 Million as Stock Value Rose; Summit Creek Advisors Upped Its Holding in Icon Plc (ICLR) as Share Price Declined

Seidman Lawrence B decreased its stake in Community Finl Corp Md (TCFC) by 77.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B sold 61,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,079 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $513,000, down from 79,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Community Finl Corp Md for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.24 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $32.95. About 1,789 shares traded. The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) has declined 16.92% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TCFC News: 02/05/2018 – Community Financial 1Q EPS 22c; 09/05/2018 – TCFC FINANCE LTD TCFC.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 159.4 MLN RUPEES VS 74.7 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 02/05/2018 – The Community Financial Corporation Reports Operating Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Community Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TCFC); 29/03/2018 – The Community Financial Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Tcfc Finance for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 09/05/2018 – TCFC FINANCE LTD TCFC.BO – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 1.50 RUPEES PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – INDIA’S TCFC FINANCE LTD TCFC.BO – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 11.3 MLN RUPEES VS LOSS 98.6 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Tcfc Finance for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 09/05/2018 – Community Bank of the Chesapeake is Casual for a Cause

Summit Creek Advisors Llc increased its stake in Icon Plc (ICLR) by 6.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc bought 7,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 132,959 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.16 million, up from 125,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Icon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $149.04. About 101,965 shares traded. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 10.23% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ICLR News: 17/04/2018 – ICON PACT W/INTEL ALLOWING INTEGRATION OF PHARMA ANALYTICS; 03/04/2018 – ICON Announces Launch of Government and Public Health Solutions to Support Global Public Health; 02/05/2018 – Icon 1Q EPS $1.42; 06/04/2018 – Icon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – ICON Sponsors Industry-Wide Clinical Trials Survey to Support Transforming Trials Initiative; 19/04/2018 – Icon Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – ICON Announces Clinical Research partnership with DuPage Medical Group; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the lntel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 01/04/2018 – Tigermed-backed Frontage Laboratories hires Goldman Sachs, BoAML for 3Q Hong Kong IPO; 14/05/2018 – Icon Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold TCFC shares while 11 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 1.53 million shares or 10.70% less from 1.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Grp Inc invested in 0% or 3,089 shares. Bessemer Grp reported 3,100 shares stake. Deutsche National Bank Ag reported 6,709 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% or 61,858 shares in its portfolio. Banc Funds Ltd Liability Com reported 189,532 shares. 18,079 were accumulated by Seidman Lawrence B. Cornerstone Advisors stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC). State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 6,900 shares. Illinois-based Northern Corp has invested 0% in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC). 50,094 were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership. Ameritas Invest Partners reported 0% of its portfolio in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC). Private Capital Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.81% of its portfolio in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) for 189,089 shares. Blackrock accumulated 214,847 shares or 0% of the stock. Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 317 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC).

Seidman Lawrence B, which manages about $122.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Connectone Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 183,718 shares to 390,781 shares, valued at $7.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bankwell Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) by 126,112 shares in the quarter, for a total of 698,157 shares, and has risen its stake in Banc Of California Inc (NYSE:BANC).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $29,970 activity. MIDDLETON MICHAEL L sold 1,100 shares worth $33,000.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18 million and $561.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lemaitre Vascular Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 106,500 shares to 229,909 shares, valued at $7.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 52,977 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 176,722 shares, and cut its stake in Alarm.Com.