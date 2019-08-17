Seidman Lawrence B Lowered Holding in Community Finl Md (TCFC) by $1.71 Million; Pershing Square Capital Management LP Increased Its United Technologies (UTX) Position by $30.85 Million as Valuation Declined

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp bought 241,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 5.82 million shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750.04 million, up from 5.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $125.05. About 2.42M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – Activist Third Point Pushes for Breakup of United Technologies; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own Collection at UTC in La Jolla, Calif; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square Adds United Technologies, Exits Nike: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Investors demand more changes at Thyssenkrupp ahead of review; 15/05/2018 – Ackman Makes Pitch to Break United Technologies Into Three Parts; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 22/05/2018 – UTX: INTERESTED IN POTENTIAL SOLE-SOURCE ENGINE FOR BOEING NMA; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Near-Term Goal of Women Holding at Least 30% of Senior Roles; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 Outlook; 04/05/2018 – DANIEL LOEB’S THIRD POINT SAYS HAS BEEN TALKING WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES ABOUT “WEAK OPERATING PERFORMANCE”, DISADVANTAGES OF CONGLOMERATE STRUCTURE – LETTER

Seidman Lawrence B decreased its stake in Community Finl Corp Md (TCFC) by 77.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B sold 61,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 18,079 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $513,000, down from 79,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Community Finl Corp Md for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.64 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $32. About 3,854 shares traded. The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) has declined 5.22% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TCFC News: 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Tcfc Finance for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 09/05/2018 – TCFC FINANCE LTD TCFC.BO – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 1.50 RUPEES PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – INDIA’S TCFC FINANCE LTD TCFC.BO – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 11.3 MLN RUPEES VS LOSS 98.6 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 29/03/2018 – The Community Financial Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Community Bank of the Chesapeake is Casual for a Cause; 02/05/2018 – Community Financial 1Q EPS 22c; 09/05/2018 – TCFC FINANCE LTD TCFC.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 159.4 MLN RUPEES VS 74.7 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 21/04/2018 – DJ Community Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TCFC); 02/05/2018 – The Community Financial Corporation Reports Operating Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Tcfc Finance for Apr 01 to Mar 31

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold TCFC shares while 11 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 1.53 million shares or 10.70% less from 1.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seidman Lawrence B holds 18,079 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. The New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC). Charles Schwab Investment stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC). Blackrock Inc has 214,847 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Management reported 317 shares. Northern Corporation has 0% invested in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC). Heritage Wealth reported 4,140 shares. Tower (Trc) holds 0% in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) or 472 shares. Financial Bank Of Mellon accumulated 18,368 shares. Legal General Gru Public Limited reported 0% stake. State Street holds 0% of its portfolio in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) for 64,901 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC). Jpmorgan Chase reported 2,375 shares stake. Vanguard Grp Inc accumulated 215,579 shares. International Grp Inc reported 3,089 shares.

More notable recent The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Enjoy the Gift of Giving With Community Bank of the Chesapeake’s Holiday Food and Toy Drive – GlobeNewswire” on November 14, 2017, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s How We Evaluate The Community Financial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:TCFC) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Capture the Community With Community Bank of the Chesapeake’s Calendar Contest – GlobeNewswire” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Community Bank of the Chesapeake’s Mr. Michael L. Middleton, Chairman of the Board, Inducted Into Maryland Business Hall of Fame – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “The Community Financial Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $3,030 activity.

Seidman Lawrence B, which manages about $122.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bankwell Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) by 126,112 shares to 698,157 shares, valued at $20.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF) by 86,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 705,782 shares, and has risen its stake in Banc Of California Inc (NYSE:BANC).

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.21 billion and $6.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 38,796 shares to 1.19M shares, valued at $131.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 1.34M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18.34M shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bill Ackman Exits Positions in United Technologies and Automatic Data Processing – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UTC sees extra boost from Collins deal – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “More information sought from United Tech, Raytheon – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “United Technologies stake cut at Third Point – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Illinois Tool Works Is Worth Buying – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 17, 2019.