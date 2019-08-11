Seidman Lawrence B Increases Stake in Malvern Bancorp (MLVF); As Alleghany (Y) Stock Price Rose, Lafayette Investments Has Cut Holding

Lafayette Investments Inc decreased its stake in Alleghany Corp (Y) by 11.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafayette Investments Inc sold 1,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 12,464 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.63M, down from 14,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc who had been investing in Alleghany Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $12.41 during the last trading session, reaching $750.42. About 71,370 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 9.08% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP 1Q OPER EPS $11.24, EST. $8.310 (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $1,253.3 MLN VS $1,233.1 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Alleghany Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY OPERATING EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.24 IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net $171.6M; 29/05/2018 – Alleghany Capital Corporation Announces Jazwares’ Acquisition Of Russ Berrie And Applause Brands; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Rev $1.59B; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – IN QTR,JAZWARES’ EXPENSES ROSE DUE TO INCREASED STAFF COUNT TO SUPPORT GROWTH, LIQUIDATION FILING OF TOYS R US, INCREASING INSURANCE COSTS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Alleghany Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (Y); 10/04/2018 – CapSpecialty® Introduces DragonX™

Seidman Lawrence B increased its stake in Malvern Bancorp Inc (MLVF) by 13.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B bought 86,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 705,782 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.20 million, up from 619,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Malvern Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.69M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $20.13. About 3,221 shares traded. Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) has declined 13.48% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MLVF News: 27/04/2018 – Malvern International 2017 Pretax Loss Narrows By 47%; 25/04/2018 – Malvern Bancorp 2Q EPS 31c; 16/05/2018 – Malvern International PLC Acquisition & Placing; 20/04/2018 DJ Malvern Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLVF)

Since May 10, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $992,885 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold Y shares while 97 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 11.66 million shares or 24.34% less from 15.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). 1,517 are held by Schroder Mngmt Group. Quantbot Technology Lp holds 0.08% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) or 1,400 shares. Nomura Asset Management holds 3,141 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 3,458 shares. Hillsdale Investment Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). 4,836 are owned by Mcclain Value Ltd Com. Us Savings Bank De holds 49 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dorsey And Whitney Company Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 498 shares. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al reported 3,295 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Artisan Prtn Ltd Partnership has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Daiwa Securities Group Inc owns 548 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 619 were accumulated by Dynamic Cap Mgmt Ltd. Oakbrook Investments Limited Company owns 1,400 shares.

Lafayette Investments Inc, which manages about $370.11M and $271.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Shs (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 75,785 shares to 156,439 shares, valued at $8.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Holding Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,805 shares, and has risen its stake in Ryanair Hldgs Plc Sponsored Ad.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 2.51, from 3.57 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 3 investors sold MLVF shares while 13 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 4.72 million shares or 49.80% less from 9.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17,851 are owned by Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust invested in 262,103 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Bancorp Of New York Mellon reported 0% of its portfolio in Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF). Natl Bank Of America De reported 3,982 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Geode Limited Liability has invested 0% in Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF). 27,100 were accumulated by Bridgeway Mgmt. Renaissance Limited Company accumulated 41,352 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 12,225 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc Inc has 0% invested in Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) for 326,836 shares. Amer Intll Group Inc holds 0% or 4,817 shares. Ameritas Inv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF). Deutsche Bank Ag reported 0% in Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF). 200 were accumulated by Strs Ohio. Ejf Limited Liability holds 1.54% or 640,587 shares in its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF).