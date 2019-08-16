Seidman Lawrence B Increases Position in Connectone Bancorp New (CNOB); Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holding by $5.38 Million as Stock Rose

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences (GILD) by 22.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc sold 82,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 278,375 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.10 million, down from 361,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $62.87. About 4.36 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 19/04/2018 – Good news for $GLPG $GILD $ABBV is that FDA sees thrombosis as a unique issue with $INCY $LLY baricitinib and not seen with other JAKi; 12/03/2018 – The latest in a series of high-level R&D exits– Gilead R&D chief Norbert Bischofberger is leaving in surprise exit, CEO revamps top science jobs $GILD; 01/05/2018 – Clock Ticks for Gilead as Revenue, Earnings Per Share Fall Short; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 23/05/2018 – Kronos Bio Appoints Dr. Norbert Bischofberger, Former Head of R&D for Gilead Sciences, as President and Chief Executive Officer; 25/04/2018 – MERCK LOSES BID TO REVIVE $200 MILLION VERDICT AGAINST GILEAD; 13/04/2018 – Gilead Presents Data on Multiple Investigational Regimens for the Treatment of Patients With Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) and Advanced Fibrosis at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE STUDIED DOLUTEGRAVIR IN HIV, TUBERCULOSIS; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – DOLUTEGRAVIR WAS WELL-TOLERATED IN HIV/TB CO-INFECTED ADULTS RECEIVING RIFAMPIN-BASED TB THERAPY; 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers likely blocking access to branded drug samples

Seidman Lawrence B increased its stake in Connectone Bancorp Inc New (CNOB) by 88.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B bought 183,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.60% . The institutional investor held 390,781 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.70M, up from 207,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Connectone Bancorp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $692.92 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $19.6. About 48,893 shares traded. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) has declined 7.64% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CNOB News: 13/03/2018 – ConnectOne Banc at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 06/03/2018 ConnectOne Banc Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Mar. 13-14; 17/04/2018 – In Celebration of World Book Day, AmazonCrossing Aims to Connect One Million Readers with Kindle Books in Translation; 26/04/2018 – ConnectOne Bancorp 1Q EPS 13c; 22/04/2018 – DJ ConnectOne Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNOB); 26/04/2018 – ConnectOne Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $38.1M

