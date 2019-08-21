Seidman Lawrence B Holding In Connectone Bancorp New (CNOB) Was Has Lifted; Whirlpool (WHR) Holder Santa Barbara Asset Management Lowered Its Position by $59.81 Million as Stock Price Rose

Seidman Lawrence B increased its stake in Connectone Bancorp Inc New (CNOB) by 88.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B bought 183,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.60% . The institutional investor held 390,781 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.70 million, up from 207,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Connectone Bancorp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $716.96 million market cap company. It closed at $20.28 lastly. It is down 7.64% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CNOB News: 13/03/2018 – ConnectOne Banc at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 26/04/2018 – ConnectOne Bancorp 1Q EPS 13c; 06/03/2018 ConnectOne Banc Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Mar. 13-14; 22/04/2018 – DJ ConnectOne Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNOB); 17/04/2018 – In Celebration of World Book Day, AmazonCrossing Aims to Connect One Million Readers with Kindle Books in Translation; 26/04/2018 – ConnectOne Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $38.1M

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 72.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc sold 453,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 173,369 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.04M, down from 626,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $140.15. About 138,702 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 06/03/2018 – Two Sears Hometown Stores in California Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 27/04/2018 – Whirlpool Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Nidec accelerates M&A with $1bn purchase of Whirlpool unit; 06/03/2018 Logitech CEO says big acquisitions unlikely as it targets sustained growth; 30/05/2018 – Whirlpool: Proration Factor for Tender Offer About 87%; 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool to sell Embraco compressor business to Japan’s Nidec; 26/04/2018 – Whirlpool: Tender Offer Scheduled to Expire on May 23; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL 1Q ONGOING EPS $2.81, EST. $2.97; 24/05/2018 – Whirlpool Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Whirlpool fridge model declared safe after London’s Grenfell fire

Analysts await Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.81 EPS, down 16.26% or $0.74 from last year’s $4.55 per share. WHR’s profit will be $242.03M for 9.20 P/E if the $3.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.01 actual EPS reported by Whirlpool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.99% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold WHR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Advisors Limited Liability reported 45,220 shares. Savant Cap Ltd Llc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Northern Trust Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 748,090 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 41,551 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Parametric Port Assoc Lc, a Washington-based fund reported 342,257 shares. 16,414 were accumulated by House Limited Liability Corp. Hodges holds 0.06% or 4,731 shares. Kwmg Lc has invested 0.56% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Pillar Pacific Mgmt Lc holds 0.36% or 23,585 shares in its portfolio. Capital Guardian has 19,500 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Creative Planning owns 2,988 shares. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi holds 0% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) or 10,800 shares. Cubic Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 1.73% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 44,006 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 8,595 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Orrstown Svcs holds 0.06% or 324 shares in its portfolio.

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.47B and $6.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 682,562 shares to 5.05M shares, valued at $201.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 655,614 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.28M shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).