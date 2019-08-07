Seidman Lawrence B Has Trimmed Stake in Si Finl Group Md (SIFI) as Share Price Were Volatile; Parke Bancorp (PKBK) Holding Held by Cutler Capital Management Llc

Seidman Lawrence B decreased its stake in Si Finl Group Inc Md (SIFI) by 74.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B sold 266,100 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 90,566 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, down from 356,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Si Finl Group Inc Md for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $174.90M market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $14.86. About 223,381 shares traded or 351.50% up from the average. SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SIFI News: 17/04/2018 – SI Financial Group, Inc. Reports Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 17/04/2018 SI Financial 1Q EPS 17c; 17/04/2018 – Sl FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 17/04/2018 – SI Financial Group, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ SI Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIFI); 17/04/2018 – Sl Financial Group, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Sl FINANCIAL GROUP INC SIFI.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.17

Cutler Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Parke Bancorp (PKBK) by 8.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc bought 16,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.49% . The institutional investor held 220,865 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61 million, up from 204,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parke Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.38 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $21.69. About 4,245 shares traded. Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) has risen 2.00% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PKBK News: 17/04/2018 – Parke Bancorp 1Q EPS 58c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Parke Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKBK); 17/04/2018 – Parke Bancorp to Raise Dividend to 14 Cents from 12 Cent; 21/03/2018 Parke Bancorp, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend

Seidman Lawrence B, which manages about $122.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Columbia Finl Inc by 52,500 shares to 542,700 shares, valued at $8.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Banc Of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) by 256,184 shares in the quarter, for a total of 471,989 shares, and has risen its stake in Bankwell Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.52, from 1.88 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 7 investors sold SIFI shares while 15 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 5.58 million shares or 6.60% less from 5.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Group, a New York-based fund reported 7,073 shares. Vanguard Group reported 681,007 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) owns 3,452 shares. 2,310 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Legal & General Gp Public Limited has 1,837 shares. Bank Of Mellon owns 0% invested in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI) for 78,532 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0% invested in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI). Bancorp Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI) for 18,216 shares. Yakira holds 0.27% of its portfolio in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI) for 72,000 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Communications Limited Liability Co reported 37,200 shares. Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0% in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI). Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI). Cornerstone Advsrs invested 0% of its portfolio in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI). 1,477 are held by Meeder Asset.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 2.23 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 5 investors sold PKBK shares while 10 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.51 million shares or 5.11% more from 3.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 10,131 shares. Pinnacle Limited Liability Company owns 50,421 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Legal General Grp Inc Inc Public holds 1,250 shares. Northern Tru Corp reported 77,770 shares stake. Regions Fin stated it has 2,337 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 11,243 shares. 342,604 are owned by Blackrock. Moreover, Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has 0% invested in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) for 30,499 shares. State Street reported 0% stake. Geode Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0% or 62,448 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt has 79,236 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Dorsey Wright And Assocs has 0% invested in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) for 339 shares. Fulton Natl Bank Na reported 9,751 shares. Sg Americas Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) for 7,394 shares. Martingale Asset Lp owns 26,849 shares.

