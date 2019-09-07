Seidman Lawrence B Has Trimmed Its Stake in Community Finl Md (TCFC) by $1.71 Million; Greenlight Capital Decreased Its Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Holding by $38.29 Million as Stock Value Rose

Greenlight Capital Inc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 50.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc sold 671,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 659,425 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.03M, down from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $75.98. About 576,583 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 26/03/2018 – Tempur Sealy Enters Into Agreement With H Partners Group Agreeing to Nominate Arik Ruchim to Board; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY AGREED TO NOMINATE H PARTNERS PARTNER RUCHIM TO BD

Seidman Lawrence B decreased its stake in Community Finl Corp Md (TCFC) by 77.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B sold 61,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 18,079 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $513,000, down from 79,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Community Finl Corp Md for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $170.02 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $30.45. About 2,100 shares traded. The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) has declined 5.22% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TCFC News: 09/05/2018 – Community Bank of the Chesapeake is Casual for a Cause; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Tcfc Finance for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 09/05/2018 – TCFC FINANCE LTD TCFC.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 159.4 MLN RUPEES VS 74.7 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Tcfc Finance for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 29/03/2018 – The Community Financial Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 15/03/2018 Porter Keadle Moore Offers Innovative Solution for Community Financial Institutions to Manage Information Security Functions and Compliance; 09/05/2018 – TCFC FINANCE LTD TCFC.BO – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 1.50 RUPEES PER SHARE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Community Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TCFC); 02/05/2018 – The Community Financial Corporation Reports Operating Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 09/05/2018 – INDIA’S TCFC FINANCE LTD TCFC.BO – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 11.3 MLN RUPEES VS LOSS 98.6 MLN RUPEES YR AGO

Seidman Lawrence B, which manages about $122.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Peapack (NASDAQ:PGC) by 76,191 shares to 176,191 shares, valued at $4.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Banc Of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) by 256,184 shares in the quarter, for a total of 471,989 shares, and has risen its stake in Columbia Finl Inc.

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 10.78% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $61.94 million for 16.81 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.04% EPS growth.

