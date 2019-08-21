Seidman Lawrence B Has Trimmed Its Community Finl Md (TCFC) Holding by $1.71 Million as Stock Price Rose; Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) Shareholder Wynnefield Capital Trimmed Position as Stock Price Rose

Wynnefield Capital Inc decreased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) by 12.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc sold 185,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The hedge fund held 1.33M shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.85M, down from 1.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $700.18M market cap company. The stock increased 6.71% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $10.97. About 478,411 shares traded. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) has risen 104.38% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GLDD News: 28/03/2018 – Great Lakes Airlines Shuts Down Operations Indefinitely; 07/05/2018 – Great Lakes Advisors Buys New 1.1% Position in Resolute Energy; 10/05/2018 – LPGA, Dow Partner to Bring New Team Competition to Michigan’s Great Lakes Bay Region Starting in 2019; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Kelly: Rep. Kelly Matches Words with Actions on Great Lakes Day; 04/05/2018 – BMO Economics Report: Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Region Expansion to Accelerate; 21/03/2018 – Sen. Stabenow: Stabenow Announces Full Restoration of Great Lakes Funding and Actions to Combat Asian Carp in Federal Budget; 28/03/2018 – Good news for Great Lakes, missed opportunity on biodiversity; 30/03/2018 – DoD – US Navy: SWOSU Great Lakes Hosts LDO/CWO program; 02/05/2018 – Great Lakes Dredge 1Q Rev $146.6M; 09/03/2018 – Rep. Bergman: Bergman Continues Fight for Great Lakes Restoration Initiative Funding

Seidman Lawrence B decreased its stake in Community Finl Corp Md (TCFC) by 77.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B sold 61,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 18,079 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $513,000, down from 79,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Community Finl Corp Md for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $177.02 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $31.71. About 844 shares traded. The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) has declined 5.22% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TCFC News: 02/05/2018 – Community Financial 1Q EPS 22c; 15/03/2018 Porter Keadle Moore Offers Innovative Solution for Community Financial Institutions to Manage Information Security Functions and Compliance; 29/03/2018 – The Community Financial Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/05/2018 – TCFC FINANCE LTD TCFC.BO – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 1.50 RUPEES PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – INDIA’S TCFC FINANCE LTD TCFC.BO – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 11.3 MLN RUPEES VS LOSS 98.6 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Tcfc Finance for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Tcfc Finance for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 09/05/2018 – TCFC FINANCE LTD TCFC.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 159.4 MLN RUPEES VS 74.7 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 09/05/2018 – Community Bank of the Chesapeake is Casual for a Cause; 21/04/2018 – DJ Community Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TCFC)

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $3,030 activity.

Seidman Lawrence B, which manages about $122.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Banc Of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) by 256,184 shares to 471,989 shares, valued at $6.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bankwell Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) by 126,112 shares in the quarter, for a total of 698,157 shares, and has risen its stake in Peapack (NASDAQ:PGC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold TCFC shares while 11 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 1.53 million shares or 10.70% less from 1.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 7,415 shares stake. First Quadrant LP Ca has 1,409 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd accumulated 1,484 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0% in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC). Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 6,900 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag has 6,709 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC). Heritage Wealth Advisors reported 4,140 shares stake. Northern Trust invested 0% of its portfolio in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC). The New York-based Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0% in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC). Citigroup Inc invested in 0% or 1,197 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 61,858 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Private Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.81% in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC). Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 11,537 shares. State Street stated it has 64,901 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Wynnefield Capital Inc, which manages about $319.90M and $210.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Landec Corp (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 52,900 shares to 2.74 million shares, valued at $33.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

